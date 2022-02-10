Perfect prelude to Valentine’s Day

DEADWOOD — For those wishing to drop by downtown Deadwood and indulge in perfect chocolate and wine pairings, time is of the essence, as Saturday’s 1-5 p.m. Wine and Chocolate Stroll at nearly 20 locations around town and to benefit the Main Street Initiative (MSI) nears sell-out status.
“When I talked to Cen Res just a few days ago, there were only 44 tickets left, so I’m confident that it will sell out,” said MSI Promotions Committee Volunteer Louie Lalonde, adding the event affords attendees wine and chocolate that complement each other.
“This year we decided to move it in the direction to continue to raise money for MSI by creating a ticketed event,” Lalonde said. “We’re doing 200 tickets at $50 a ticket and along with that, the guidelines we set for businesses were that they had to offer a bottle of wine that was, at their cost, not under $25, so that when people are tasting that particular selection, they are getting a wine that would be $50 to $100 in a restaurant. So you’re really having more of a wine tasting experience.”
Nearly 20 businesses in all chose to participate in the Wine and Chocolate stroll, where participants will also receive a free Reidel wine glass commemorating the event.
The following locations are serving fine wine and choice chocolates: Deadwood Social Club, His & Hers Ale House and Wine Bar, Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, The Gem Steakhouse, Celebrity Hotel/Pink Door, Historic Franklin Hotel, Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel and Casino, Midnight Star, Mr. Wu’s, Jacobs Gallery.
“It’s a great day to come down and sample,” Lalonde said. “Ultimately, we want people to discover some great wines that they’ve never had an opportunity to try before and the expertise that each business is bringing to the experience of pairing that wine with their chocolate choice.
For example, some businesses will feature a white wine with a white chocolate.
“Businesses have really put a lot of thought into what is going to go best with that taste in wine,” Lalonde said. “You can enjoy wine and chocolate that has been matched to complement each other.”
Seven other locations will be serving chocolate only and attendees seeking this indulgence out should look for a “Tasting Location” sign.
All proceeds will go to MSI and its beautification and improvement efforts in Deadwood.
“These funds are used yearly to pay for the flowers on Main Street, to continue to enhance areas such as Gold Street, any kind of necessary wayfinding that we need to do, any beautification, really,” Lalonde said. “As our group continues to look at what we need to do to continue the revitalization of Deadwood’s Main Street.”
Tickets are available through Black Hills Vacations/Central Reservations.
