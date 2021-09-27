DEADWOOD — A steady stream of Hops ‘n Hogs participants frequented the Iron Horse Inn Saturday for their rendition of perfect pork and pilsner pairings. Those indulging in the offerings at Stan & Ollie’s downstairs were treated to chicken fried bacon with raspberry jalapeno sauce and Black Tooth Bomber Mountain Amber and Mt. Rushmore Buffalo Snot for chasers.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.