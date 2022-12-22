PEO Chapter AY donate clothes to the Meade school nurses

The PEO Chapter AY collected clothing, sweat pants, gloves, blankets, treats and chap stick for the Meade School Nurses office on Sunday at their annual Christmas gathering. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

 STURGIS — The PEO Chapter AY collected sweat pants, hats, gloves, blankets, snacks and chap stick for the Meade School District nurses offices as one of their philanthropic projects for the year.  Each member wass encouraged to bring  clothing or other needed items for the school nurse’s office to the annual Christmas gathering which will help out children in need during the winter months in our school district. 

“This donation of sweat pants, snacks, gloves and chap stick is so wonderful for our students in the district,” said Julie Dobler, Meade school nurse.  “We are running really short of sweat pants, and under garments, and the chap stick is needed for the kids that go outside in the wind and cold and have very chapped lips and it is nice to give them their own to keep at school.  The clothes are especially helpful when kids need a change of clothing during school.” 

