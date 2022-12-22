PEO Chapter AY donate clothes to the Meade school nurses

STURGIS — The PEO Chapter AY collected sweat pants, hats, gloves, blankets, snacks and chap stick for the Meade School District nurses offices as one of their philanthropic projects for the year. Each member wass encouraged to bring clothing or other needed items for the school nurse’s office to the annual Christmas gathering which will help out children in need during the winter months in our school district.
“This donation of sweat pants, snacks, gloves and chap stick is so wonderful for our students in the district,” said Julie Dobler, Meade school nurse. “We are running really short of sweat pants, and under garments, and the chap stick is needed for the kids that go outside in the wind and cold and have very chapped lips and it is nice to give them their own to keep at school. The clothes are especially helpful when kids need a change of clothing during school.”
Marcia Potts, a member of the Philanthropic committee contact the school nurses office to find out what was most needed. “The nurses shared the need is great for sweat pants, gloves, chap stick, snacks, blankets, and so each member brought items to donate to the nurses office,” said Potts.
Donations are really needed and accepted this time of year and if you could help, you can bring them into the elementary office and they will get them to the nurses and they will give them out as needed. “We have a lot of kids that don’t have gloves or hats, and these donations can help with any kids in the school district, including Piedmont, Whitewood, Stagebarn and even the high school,” said Dobler.
