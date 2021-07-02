Pedestrian detour advisory for the Jackson Blvd. bridge

SPEARFISH — Pedestrians are advised to detour around the Jackson Blvd Bridge Project. As the new sidewalks are constructed and connected to the existing sidewalks and bike paths over the next approximately six weeks pedestrian access across the bridge will be closed intermittently for safety reasons. Work crews will maintain pedestrian access when it is safe to do so, but be on the lookout for sidewalk-closed signs. There may also be additional times that pedestrian access may need to be closed during the remainder of the project for safety reasons. Pedestrians are asked to detour to the Grant Street bridge or the Nash Street bridge, as shown on the attachment. Additionally, users of the bike path are advised to utilize 3rd Street to avoid the project.
The project is expected to be completed in mid November.
