Pedestrian Crossing to be Installed on U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says pedestrian crossing installation on U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
The pedestrian crossing will be located north of the Butte County Courthouse.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and pedestrian detours will be in place to allow safe crossing around the construction area.
Tru-Form Construction is the prime contractor for the $37,000 project. The overall completion date for this project Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
