Pearson ready to serve Meade County veterans

STURGIS — Eric Pearson has always had a yearning to serve and help people.
He did that during his time in the military, and now he’s helping fellow veterans as the new veterans service officer/emergency manager for Meade County. He began his duties at the county on Aug. 30.
Pearson was born and raised in Modesto, Calif., in Stanislaus County about 90 minutes south of Sacramento. He graduated from Grace Davis High School in Modesto, and joined the U.S. Army in 2009.
Pearson said he had thought about joining the military while in high school.
He shared the news of his decision to join the Army with his high school sweetheart, Amanda, and told her they could get married and she could come with him, or stay in California.
“We got married,” Pearson said.
The young couple, both 19, moved to Georgia where Pearson served as a member of the U.S. infantry. Pearson was later volunteered and was assigned to Fort Myer, Va., a U.S. Army post next to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington County, Va., and across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
“I was doing the full honors funerals in Arlington National Cemetery. That was a pretty unique experience for me,” he said.
Unique in that Pearson learned to ride a horse after joining the U.S. Army Caisson Platoon. The platoon conducts eight full honors funerals a day, carrying fallen
servicemen and women to their final resting places at Arlington National Cemetery.
“I got to learn a lot about horses – training, how to ride, and taking care of all the tack and everything,” Pearson said.
Pearson added that he was honored to be a member of the “Old Guard,” founded in 1784, which is the oldest active unit of infantry in the Army.
Pearson had hoped for a 20-year career in the military, but he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease which led to his medical retirement.
“At that point I had only been in for about three years, so I didn’t have much going for me,” he said. “As infantry, my skillset wasn’t anything that could really translate into the civilian sector except for firefighter or law enforcement.”
The Pearsons returned to California, and Eric got a
job with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department working in the jail. He had worked that job for seven years before he and Amanda decided they wanted to raise their three children, ages 11, 9 and 6, somewhere other than California.
They had been to the Black Hills to visit relatives and found the scenery and people “fantastic.”
“I told my wife, ‘why don’t we live here?’” he said. “But it seemed like a really big change to move me, my wife, our three kids, and the dog out here.”
Last year they talked more seriously about making the move. Eric applied and was hired as a correctional officer with Pennington County.
“I told my wife we had about a month and a half to figure this out. Everything kind of fell into place, and we moved out here,” he said.
When he saw the VSO/emergency manager position opening with Meade County, he knew it was something he would like to do.
“When I was originally discharged from the military, I wanted to do something with the VA, or somehow help veterans,” he said.
And now he is.
There are so many veterans who don’t even know what is available to them, Pearson said.
“I wish somebody could have helped steer me in that direction when I got out of the military. It would have made things a little bit easier. I want to do that for other veterans.
I don’t want them to feel that they have been left behind,” he said.
South Dakota State Law directs that each county employ a County Veterans Service Officer. That person helps veterans with disability and pension claims, education benefits, home loans, burial benefits, general health care questions, veterans state bonus awards, as well as any other veteran-related questions.
In Meade County, that position is teamed with the position of Emergency Manager. Pearson admits he has a steep learning curve concerning the Emergency Management area of his job.
“I’m super new to emergency management,” he said. “I’m hoping I can get caught up to speed on everything that is required of me.”
