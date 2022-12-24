SPEARFISH — In August, Peak Motion Physical Therapy in Spearfish and Sundance, Wyo., received a new owner; Dr. Erin Fielder.
Fielder has been an employee of the business since December 2021.
Fielder said that previous owner Janie Hett approached her about the opportunity a while back, and after some consideration, they both decided it was the right move for both of their careers for Fielder to take over.
Fielder said she had part ownership at her previous place of employment, but this is her first time as a sole owner.
She said that she had wanted to go into physical therapy ever since high school.
“I had an injury when I was in high school and had a great physical therapist that kind of gave me my life back, my running career back.” Fielder said. “I also had several family members that needed physical therapy, and I want to give that same feeling of a life and purpose back to people that are injured or have some sort of pain.”
Fielder said that this month she received her certificate in postural restoration, and plans to incorporate that into the treatments offered at the business.
Other treatments include: surgical rehabilitation, pelvic floor rehabilitation, dry needling, manual “hands on” techniques, and creating molds for custom orthotics.
“I’m just really excited to be a part of the communities and I’m looking forward to serving them for years to come.” Fielder said.
Peak Motion Physical Therapy is open at both locations Monday through Thursday, and is seeing patients within one to two business days of initial calls.
