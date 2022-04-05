Pavement repair to begin on U.S. Hwy. 85 Wednesday

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be working on pavement repair work on U.S. Highway 85 south of Belle Fourche beginning Wednesday.
Most of the repairs will take place north of the Redwater River Bridge, with minor repair work being completed south of the bridge.
Single lane closures will occur intermittently both northbound and southbound throughout the project, as pavement repairs proceed. Operations will transition to pavement grinding in late April, with lane closures during working hours. Intermittent lane closures are expected to be in use through early June.
The prime contractor on the $5.2 million project is Interstate Improvement, Inc. from Faribault, Minn. The overall completion date projected to be July 29.
