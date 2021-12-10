Pauling writes interesting chapter to family military story

This story was originally published in the Salute to Veterans special section that was distributed in our November 10 edition of the Black Hills Pioneer
PIEDMONT — Michael D. Pauling has a family history of military service, and although he chose a different branch of service, he has written his own chapter of that story.
Pauling was the son of a Naval officer who grew up many different places.
“The longest I ever stayed with my family in a place was in a town called Clinton, Maryland, outside of Washington, D.C. from fifth grade until I graduated high school,” he said.
He joined the Army National Guard, spent 20 years in the U.S. Army, and recently settled with his wife, Les Hawkins, and their three children, Antigone, Galatea and Atticus, in the Piedmont area.
Pauling, the current commander of the American Legion Post 311 at Piedmont, comes from a storied past. Pauling’s grandfather was a survivor of the battleship USS Arizona attack at Pearl Harbor.
Grady Lee Nelson Jr. of Coleman, Texas, served with his three cousins and uncle on the Arizona. Grady was the youngest of Arizona’s Nelson family, and served with uncle Lawrence Adolphus Nelson and cousins, Henry, Harl and Richard.
On Dec. 7, 1941, 1,177 crewmen of the Arizona lost their lives. Pauling’s grandfather, Grady wasn’t among those unfortunate men; in fact, he went on to live to be 71 years old. The tragedy of Pearl Harbor, and the war that followed, would stay with him for the rest of his life, he said when he recounted his story for the Pearl Harbor & Arizona Memorial at pearlharbor.org.
“Grandpa survived the attack because of 8 o’clock Catholic Mass,” Pauling said. “He was on the fantail of the Arizona before 8 o’clock in the morning on Sunday, so when the Japanese attacked he was above decks. He was able to get to his battle station.”
But the ship was sunk that day and Nelson’s uncle and three cousins never made it. The USS Arizona remains a memorial at Pearl Harbor.
Grady Nelson went on to serve almost 30 years in the Navy.
He met Pauling’s father while serving as an instructor at a Naval gunnery school in Rhode Island.
“My dad was a student, and he introduced my father to my mother,” he said.
Pauling’s father became a Naval officer and ultimately served 27 years.
“My dad is a Vietnam vet, granddad was a World War II and Korea, and I’m third generation like Lt. Dan’s family in Forrest Gump,” he said.
Why did Pauling join the Army after a family legacy of Naval officers?
“I get seasick in the bathtub,” he joked. “I do. I get seasick, so I knew the Navy wasn’t going to work for me.”
He said the Army offered him the most of what he wanted – to see the world.
After graduating high school, he attended community college in Maryland and transferred to the University of Wyoming. He was an enlisted soldier in the National Guard and also a student. “I was able to become a commissioned officer in the process of also staying enlisted in the Guard,” he said.
So, what brought a guy from Maryland
to Wyoming?
While waiting to go to basic training after high school, his aunt and uncle, who were rangers at Yellowstone National Park, asked if he wanted to come and work at a resort near the park. So, he did.
He later returned to go to school at the University of Wyoming because he loved the West. He earned a degree in administration of justice.
Pauling spent time as a law enforcement officer before re-entering full time military as a member of the Army Reserve Command and was stationed with his wife in Germany.
“We thought we were having a good life, up until 9/11. That changed a lot of courses in our lives,” he said.
Pauling also spent time in Alaska, Colorado and in Afghanistan.
When they moved to the Piedmont area he was encouraged to serve as post commander by other veterans and he took on the leadership.
One of his goals as commander is to make the Legion more attractive to younger veterans.
“I’m trying to touch base with the younger generation of veterans who, for the most part, are not flocking to the door to become members. We have to let them know that they are appreciated and that they are wanted,” Pauling said.
Today’s veterans have families who want to do things together.
“At the American Legion Post in Piedmont, I see families there playing BINGO. I see people at Steak Night. The post at Piedmont is trying very hard to stay connected with the community at large, not just the veterans, but everybody we can serve,” he said.
