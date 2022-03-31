Patterson named new chamber director

LEAD — Leigha Patterson has been named the new executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce.
On March 16, the chamber board voted to hire Patterson, who has been acting as the interim director of the organization for the last few months. Patterson will primarily work full time from her Main Street business, the Rustic Nook Bakery, to support Chamber member businesses, organizations, and events. However, the chamber will also keep offices at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center.
“I will be responsible for keeping in contact with our member businesses and making sure they are getting the benefits out of their chamber membership, and helping to promote and advertise them as well as the city of Lead,” Patterson said.
Patterson served as the assistant chamber director for nearly two years, before resigning from that position in October to pursue her dream of opening a bakery on Main Street. But when the chamber board was not able to hire a new executive director for several months, Patterson decided to step in and help. As she watched the volunteer board of directors work hard to fulfill the responsibilities of an executive director, she offered to use her knowledge of the organization to ensure that the chamber is able to effectively represent its member businesses, and to promote Lead. Patterson will continue to operate Rustic Nook Bakery, while she works as the chamber director.
One of Patterson’s goals is to organize classes that could help businesses connect with various resources around town and around the region, to achieve their goals. Whether it’s financial issues, marketing assistance, or creating a business plan, she said the chamber would work to bring business resources together.
Marsha Nichols, president of the chamber board, said she is very happy to have Patterson on board.
“Leigha’s shown tremendous leadership, initiative and acceptance of the challenge to re-set and prioritize the needs of our organization and members,” Nichols said.
Nichols added that with hiring Patterson, the chamber would not pursue a January proposal it made to the Lead City Commission, when Nichols proposed the creation of a city-run marketing department.
“The board of directors believes Leigha’s value to the (chamber) and the Lead community supersedes the need to pursue our January proposal made to the city of Lead at this time,” she wrote in a statement.
Overall, Patterson said she is looking forward to reaching out and working with member businesses and the community to promote Lead.
“I really miss talking with people and having that interaction,” she said. “I really missed being able to be there and knowing that the chamber is doing something for small businesses.”
