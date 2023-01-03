Meade County sheriff Pat West, left, Cassandra, Justice, Gage, and Gavin, stand for a photo following the swearing in ceremony for Pat West Friday at the Meade County Court House in Sturgis. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
Meade County sheriff Pat West, left, Cassandra, Justice, Gage, and Gavin, stand for a photo following the swearing in ceremony for Pat West Friday at the Meade County Court House in Sturgis. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis.
“I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
This will be the first time since 1990, 32 years ago, that Meade County has a new sheriff.
West commented on the challenges that he sees with his new position.
“I am very familiar with dealing with major incidents, but when it comes to day to day operations of the sheriffs office, the dispatch center, and the jail, there are a lot of different moving parts involved,” West said. “The biggest challenge that I see is the ongoing drug problem we have, because that all relates back to other crimes, and there are a lot of people having to support their drug problem and then commit all kinds of criminal actions, and so it is a problem with a lot of tentacles that we will have to focus in on.”
West said the biggest thrill of the first day as the Meade County sheriff will be just actually wearing the badge and talking to the public and engage with them. I want to see what they need, because when I worked for the state, there was a buffer and I never got to visit with local citizens that much and if I did, it was because something bad happened. I look forward to having coffee with the Meade County citizens and find out what they think and what their needs are, and then focus in on how can we improve public safety county wide, and that is what I look forward to.
West thanked everyone for coming to the ceremony and announced that James Johns will serve as his chief deputy and Caleb Deyo will be overseeing the jail.
West had been married to Cassandra for nearly 25 years, and has three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.