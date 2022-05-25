Pastries with Your People serves up 400

DEADWOOD — More inclusive than Muffins for Moms or Donuts for Dads, Lead-Deadwood Elementary PTO-sponsored Pastries with Your People included anyone special, from brothers and sisters to grandmas and grandpas. Event Organizer Abby Jacobs said the two dads who stepped forward to serve this year dealt out 400 muffins and children were encouraged to bring any special person in their lives. “With this new title, every student can bring someone — mom, dad, grandpa, aunt, uncle, friend — any special person in their lives,” Jacobs said.
