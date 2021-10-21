Partnerships allow GF&P to double inspections for aquatic invasive species

LEAD — Effective partnerships allowed the Game, Fish and Parks department to double its aquatic invasive species inspections for zebra mussels this year, effectively combating the spread.
Tanner Davis, aquatic invasive species coordinator with the S.D. Department of Game, Fish and Parks gave an update about efforts to stop the spread of zebra mussels in local waters during the October Game, Fish and Parks Commission meeting. Davis discussed collaborative efforts with other agencies, including the Bureau of Reclamation, to ramp up zebra mussel inspections to protect the waters. He specifically mentioned $300,000 in funding from the Bureau of Reclamation, which brought staffing levels up from three or four inspectors to 27 employees conducting checks at all Bureau of Reclamation managed waters in western South Dakota.
“I would say overall we’re trying to do our part and increase our efforts to help prevent the spread and we were able to collaborate with other partners, especially this last year, to help with that prevention process,” Davis said.
This year on the western side of the state, Davis said the Game, Fish, and Parks department conducted just under 10,000 inspections on boats and watercraft before they were launched into the water. Of those, 46% or 4,632 were conducted at Angostura Reservoir, 15% or 1,476 were done at Pactola, 1% or 98 were done at Deerfield, 23% or 2,316 were done at Belle Fourche Reservoir, and 11% were done at Shadehill Reservoir. The waterways where inspections were increased are managed by the Bureau of Reclamation, due to the contributions of that agency intended to protect BOR waters. Additionally, the West Dakota Water District provided $10,000 toward inspection efforts, and the U.S. Forest Service played an important role by allowing the use of storage and facilities.
Additionally, on the eastern side of the state Davis said the Game, Fish and Parks had a partnership with the Enemy Swim Preservation Association. Under the partnership, that group funded an inspection station at Enemy Swim Lake to prevent zebra mussels from coming over from Pickerel Lake.
“I would say those are all great efforts that we were able to put into place, especially this year to help prevent the spread,” he said.
In West River waters, Davis reported 39 positive waters, or watercraft that were flagged positive for zebra mussels picked up at another waterway before entering Angostura Reservoir. Of those, 28 were from in-state waters. At Pactola, there were 26 positive waters, with 17 of those being in-state. At Deerfield there was only one positive water from Lake Sharpe. At Belle Fourche Reservoir there were 35 total positive waters, with 21 of those being from in-state waters. At Shadehill Reservoir, there were five positive waters, with none of those in South Dakota
Davis said he decided to point out that zebra mussels have been found on watercraft that have emerged from in-state waters in an effort to dispel the myth that the infestation of aquatic invasive species originates from out of state boaters.
“That’s just not true,” he said. “We still have a fairly small number of positive waters in South Dakota, but those water bodies are being used. You see in any state that the highest use, most developed, larger lakes are usually the first ones to become infested with zebra mussels. With the majority of our Missouri River being infested now up to Oahe Dam, with Lake Sharpe and on down, and some popular water bodies in the northeastern part of the state, it is evident that people are using those waters as well. So, we can’t just blame out of state boaters for the spread.”
In addition to increased inspections, the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks continues its extensive education program, to send a message about preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species. The website SDLeastWanted.sd.gov currently has 7,905 total users, while at least nine targeted messages were emailed to more than 100,000 contacts over the last year. Park and camping aquatic invasive species emails were sent to up to 245,000 contacts. On Facebook, the department sent out eight specifically targeted messages with up to 16,820 individuals engaged. Additionally, Davis reported that a partnership with Lawrence and Schiller produced television videos at 42 different gas stations across eastern and central South Dakota to spread the word about “clean, drain and dry” procedures to detect and reduce zebra mussel spread.
