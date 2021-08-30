SPEARFISH — To help connect employers with the annual rotating flow of new potential employees that buzz into the Black Hills every fall semester at Black Hills State University, BHSU hosted it’s annual part-time job fair Friday.
“In all the Northern Hills, especially part-time to full time work is just so needed right now. Anywhere in hospitality, food service, it just seems like things that students could really be applicable to are some jobs that are necessary,” Jakobsen said helping students find gainful employment while attending college is an important part of what BHSU has to offer not just on campus, but to the community as well.
“Its nice to be able to give back to the community in that way, as well as help our students be able to conveniently find jobs that will work with their class schedule,” she said.
Thirty employers signed up to participate in the fair; each hoping to recruit new faces to their teams.
“I think its just as much of an interview for the students and the potential employee as it is for the employer; having that face to face interaction and having it outside so it has a little bit more of that safety as far as COVID goes,” Jakobsen said.
In addition to live events such as the part-time job fair, BHSU also has a career development department, where students can seek out job search help through the school year. The Career Center utilizes “Handshake,” a free online job search message board, which employers can use to seek local talent for their businesses.
“I think (students) love that it’s right here, it’s right where they can walk between classes,” Jakobsen said of the fair. “They don’t have to try to get out in the community and drop off resumes everywhere.”
Jakobsen said the campus would also hold a career fair in the spring geared toward outgoing students.
“That one will be more towards students that are getting ready to graduate, looking for more of a career driven after graduation job or an internship that can lead in to full-time employment,” she said. “This is very much geared towards all of our incoming freshman and sophomores that may be new to the area or may not have a vehicle that they can really go very far or who, just are looking fro something to kind of help them along, but school is their main focus.”
For more information about BHSU’s career development center, or connecting to Handshake, contact Jakobsen by calling 642-6111, or email lindsey.jakobsen@bhsu.edu.
