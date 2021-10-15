Part of Highway 79 closed northeast of Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation said that Highway 79 is closed from the junction of Highway 168, north to the junction of Highway 20. This 49-mile road closure is in place until further notice.
Les Hermann, Belle Fourche Area Engineering Supervisor, told the Pioneer that the road is closed because the traffic diversion at Frog Creek, near mile marker 160 on the highway, is experiencing substantial road erosion.
“They got rain. They didn’t get the snow up there,” Hermann said. “That little creek has quite the drainage area.”
He said the inlet of the pipe got bent up and water was eroding some of the ground around the pipe.
Motorists should plan to use alternate routes including S.D. Highway 20 to U.S. Highway 85 south or S.D. Highway 73 to S.D. Highway 34 west.
Hermann said the road should reopen Thursday afternoon or Friday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.