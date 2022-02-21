Parks and Rec board hears recommendations for skate park

SPEARFISH — As the city explores its options concerning the fate of the Spearfish Skate Park, the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Board encourages community members to stay engaged and bring suggestions to the table.
Perry Jewett served on the Northern Hills Skate Association 23 years ago when the skate park was first being discussed. He said as he and his family travels, they often visit communities with well-planned skate parks.
“I think they can be a big draw for a community and for individuals that don’t want to do the normal team sports,” Jewett said at the Parks, Rec, and Forestry Board meeting Thursday.
“It can be a piece of art for a community as well. I’ve been to these places where you drive through and you see a well done skate park and immediately you know that community is well thought out and giving something back to the youth.”
Several other community members spoke up Thursday morning in favor of keeping a skate park, in some capacity in Spearfish.
“I don’t think this is an opportunity where you shoot near the hoop, I think you should go big,” suggested Carlton Bear.
Kevin Jasper, who has been working with Black Hills Trails to build the Spearfish Bike Skills Park, said the skate park isn’t just for skate boarders, but roller bladers, BMX bikers, and scooters have always been a part of the community.
“That’s kind if the cool thing about having a skate park, is there’s users that you don’t necessarily expect,” he said.
Jasper said Black Hills Trails would be interested in partnering with the city to help raise funds for the new park.
Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes said it’s not so much a question of whether there should be a skate park in Spearfish or not, but a question of where it should be moved to and how much time and funding will it cost to rebuild.
“I’ve already committed time and effort and funding to other groups a year or two ago that started two years ago to build their project,” he said.
“I would love to do every project for everybody, that’s why I’m in this business, but it’s not realistic,” Ehnes said. “In the last week-and-a-half I’ve had requests to build a new skate park, a $20 million indoor pool, a $10 million indoor hockey rink, and another outdoor rink.”
Ehnes identified several locations where he said the current park could be moved and/or a new facility could be built but cautioned that most of the property already owned by the city exists in either a flood plain or floodway.
“Floodway … makes it almost impossible, you start getting FEMA involved you start getting floodway studies done, those are $30,000 to $40,000 a piece and if it shows that there’s a rise created, it’s a no.”
Ehnes suggested areas at Spartan Park, City Park, behind Taco Johns, and behind Evans Park. Each location, Ehnes said would carry its own set of challenges and potential pushback from residential and commercial property owners in the area, but access to city-maintained water and restroom facilities, as well as visibility by law enforcement are priority factors.
“The visibility for law enforcement is a big deal, that’s true for anything it’s not, ‘my god we have to watch the skaters,’” said Pat Rotert, Spearfish public safety director.
Rotert was the Spearfish police chief when the first skate park was being planned.
“It was a five-year process … and I’ll be honest with you, it’s one that I look back on, on behalf of the city very proudly,” he said.
Rotert said before the skate park was installed, the skaters in the community didn’t have a designated area built for the activity, so the police department would get calls from citizens all the time of damaged property as skaters improvised ramps, rails and jumps.
“It’s a huge plus for the community from the law enforcement side. We don’t ever respond to any of the problems we used to respond to,” he said.
Although the timeline is relatively short for the city to remove the old skate park, Rotert said officials shouldn’t rush to get a new one built and risk doing a poor job.
“Take your time, do it right. Don’t run at it hard in the next six months to do something,” he advised. “Between 2002 and 2007 we didn’t have anything but we had everybody in the room working on what we were going to do and where we were going to put it. And it took quite a while but we did it right and it lasted us 20 years.”
Addressing the board, Ehnes said he wasn’t looking for a recommendation from the Thursday discussion, but wanted to present the information he had, as well as give the community a chance to share its opinions to the group so that they could consider the options and possibly make a recommendation at it’s next meeting scheduled for 7:30 a.m. March 17, at City Hall.
