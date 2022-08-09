STURGIS — Parking violations during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are nearly double what they were a year ago, and that has Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater hot under the collar.
Overall, calls for service to the Sturgis Police Department are down from a year ago, but parking violations have and continue to be a problem, VanDewater said.
“We’re seeing an influx of people in town, and they are parking wherever they feel like it. Even in front of Porta Potties,” the chief said Sunday. “You open the Porta Potty door and there’s a bike right there.”
Last year at this point, the city had issued 44 parking citations. This year they have issued 82.
The police department’s approach to the problem?
“Ticket and tow. You can’t just leave them there, so we have to remove the issue,” VanDewater said.
The chief said that everyone wants a parking place where they don’t have to walk very far to Main Street. That means parking in a fire lane or area that is clearly marked with yellow paint as a “no-parking” zone.
“This is not our issue. You need to start taking some ownership and personal responsibility,” VanDewater said of those illegally parking.
Jeremy Harper of Arizona was one of about a dozen people who parked his motorcycle near the portable toilets on Harley-Davidson Way Sunday afternoon. He returned just as a Sturgis Police Officer was writing a ticket for illegal parking.
Harper quickly doled out $25 for the fine just as a tow truck operator was backing up to tow the bike.
“I can understand writing a ticket, but not towing people’s bikes,” Harper said. “They (the tow truck operators) have no idea what they are doing. They are going to hurt the bikes.”
While the tow truck operators went about their work, a Sturgis city employee appeared with vibrant magenta signs reading: “NO PARKING – You will be towed” which were placed on the doors of the portable toilets.
Just one police officer was on the scene of the illegal parking initially, but soon VanDewater showed up to give some guidance on the situation.
Onlookers took photos and videos of the incident, and many voiced their concern to the officers about towing the bikes.
