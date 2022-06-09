Parking area at Little Elk Creek temporarily closed

SPEARFISH — Little Elk Creek, located near Piedmont, SD, on the Black Hills National Forest is becoming more and more popular, drawing hundreds of visitors each year. Partners and local landowners are working together to alleviate parking concerns, enhance safety, and reduce trespass issues in the area.
A new parking area will be established near Little Elk Creek to help manage use and address a long-standing trespass while still allowing access to public lands and reducing impacts to private landowners.
Surveys and environmental studies will be underway to determine a location for a temporary route to access the parking area and construction is estimated to be complete mid-summer by Meade County. The current parking area will be temporarily closed until the new access is built.
Until then, officials are asking the public to please be respectful of private property. “While work is underway, please be responsible stewards and leave the area in good or better condition,” said Steve Kozel, Northern Hills District Ranger, Black Hills National Forest.
The Forest Service and Meade County are working on future development plans that will include a more established parking area. “There are a number of individuals that are working hard to develop ideas to maintain an opportunity to visit Little Elk Creek while mitigating all of the issues associated with the area,” said Kozel.
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, follow the Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackhillsnf or Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackHillsNF.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.