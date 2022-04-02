Park air quality monitors temporary

LEAD — Air quality monitors surrounded by green fence panels are placed in the middle of Manuel Brothers Park for a good reason, a Fermilab official says.
Zack Eivins, environmental specialist with the LBNF/DUNE project, said at the behest of Fermilab officials who are trying to understand the best way to mitigate the dust problem, an air quality scientist from RESPEC with 40 years of experience placed the monitors in the park on March 22. The third-party analysis will test for fine rock dust that the human eye cannot see, as well as total suspended particulates, which help officials understand the concentrations of metals in the air.
“We want to make sure we are not negatively affecting public space,” Eivins said. “There is a reason they are in the middle of the park, as we’re trying to assess for pure atmospheric flows.”
Eivins explained that if the sensors had been placed closer to the Open Cut along a fenceline, the readings would not have been accurate since they would have caught the higher concentration of dust in the Open Cut. Instead, he said the sensors need to be placed in an open and ambient environment in order to effectively assess the air quality.
The sensors were placed in the middle of the park just days before the annual Easter Egg hunt, for which the Golden Gang fills the park field with eggs for children ages 12 and under. Despite the timing, Eivins said he received permission from the city to place the sensors, in an effort to collect data and solve the dust problem in a timely manner.
“We’re really ambitious to get this data ourselves as we are attempting to try and understand potential impacts or to come out with some true real time data of what the ambient concentrations are in the park,” he said. “I know the public is losing patience. Thanks for the continuing patience from the public for assessing air quality and continued efforts to mitigate our dust problem.”
The monitors are temporary, as the last data set will be collected April 17. That means the entire apparatus will be removed by the end of April, Eivins said.
A no trespassing sign on the apparatus includes Eivin’s name and contact information, at 571-2429, for anyone to call for more information.
