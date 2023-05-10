STURGIS — Students who get off the bus near Oak Acres Mobile Home park on Highway 14A, or any four-lane highway, are supposed to wait until their proper stop to get off, so they do not have to cross the street against busy traffic.
That’s what Matt Dickerson, regional operations manager for Harlow’s Bus Barn, told the Sturgis City Council and a group of concerned parents, who asked the city to help with the issue of dangerous conditions for bus stops. While the Meade County School District contracts with Harlow’s Bus Barn, the parents expressed frustration that their concerns have not been addressed in a timely manner. Catharine Van Dorn, a local business owner and single mother who lives in one of the mobile home parks along Highway 14A in Sturgis, where she said her child frequently has to cross the four-lane highway when he gets off the bus after school. Van Dorn asked the city to help make the stops safer by placing signage indicating a bus stop, possibly lowering the speed limit in that area, considering crosswalks and turning lanes for that section of highway, or take other actions to increase safety.
“Children as young as 5 are in danger,” said Catharine Van Dorn. “On March 10 my son’s life was put in jeopardy when he was almost hit by a Kenworth semi. We come to you because we are asking for help in making this road and all bus stops in our area safer for our families, and to get our children out of danger.”
Van Dorn told the council that according to the AAA website, the mortality rate of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at 40 miles per hour is 90 percent. Despite that, she said children are being forced to cross the four-lane highway at the bus stop.
But Wayne Wormstadt, superintendent of the Meade County School District, said he has already met with Harlow’s Bus Service officials to discuss the problem and find solutions. Some routes have been adjusted accordingly. One of the issues, Dickerson said, is that the bus drops students who live on the right side of the highway off as it is heading into Boulder Canyon. But those students who live on the opposite side of the highway are expected to remain on the bus while it travels into the canyon, turns around, and is able to drop children off on the right side. Many students either don’t want to wait the extra 20 minutes it takes to make the loop, or they want to stay on the bus with their friends and don’t get off at the proper stop.
But even with the proper bus stops, the area is dangerous for kids, since the line of sight for traffic coming out of Boulder Canyon is not always clear in the area where the bus stops, Wormstadt said.
“We’ve been asking for parent assistance to make sure those kids are getting off where they are supposed to be getting off, so they are not crossing the highway,” Dickerson said.
Since that section of road is a state highway, city and school officials said there is little they can do about signage, reducing the speed limit, or marking the pavement, since the highway is in the Department of Transportation’s jurisdiction. City officials pledged to write letters to encourage the DOT to conduct necessary traffic studies in that area to determine what actions to take.
“I believe a community like ours is willing to work together and figure out how to make things better,” said Mayor Mark Carstensen. “I can’t give a timeline. Obviously, yesterday is too late. But the machine moves slow and there are multiple conduits. I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes, but I think it’s fair that the city with work with the DOT as far as signage. The school board will certainly be willing to work with trying to come up with solutions. The first real step is the public saying this is a situation and we have to address it.”
