STURGIS — Students who get off the bus near Oak Acres Mobile Home park on Highway 14A, or any four-lane highway, are supposed to wait until their proper stop to get off, so they do not have to cross the street against busy traffic.

That’s what Matt Dickerson, regional operations manager for Harlow’s Bus Barn, told the Sturgis City Council and a group of concerned parents, who asked the city to help with the issue of dangerous conditions for bus stops. While the Meade County School District contracts with Harlow’s Bus Barn, the parents expressed frustration that their concerns have not been addressed in a timely manner. Catharine Van Dorn, a local business owner and single mother who lives in one of the mobile home parks along Highway 14A in Sturgis, where she said her child frequently has to cross the four-lane highway when he gets off the bus after school. Van Dorn asked the city to help make the stops safer by placing signage indicating a bus stop, possibly lowering the speed limit in that area, considering crosswalks and turning lanes for that section of highway, or take other actions to increase safety.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.