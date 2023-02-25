Belle Fourche City Council approved the Fourth of July Parade Route, choosing to keep it the same as the last three years. Be sure to catch some candy and enjoy the floats at 10:30 a.m. on July 4. Pioneer file photo
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved the Black Hills Roundup Grand Parade route at Tuesday’s meeting.
This two-mile route, which has remained the same since 2020, starts at the intersection of National St. and Thirteenth Ave. The route makes its way onto Elkorn Street, Tenth Avenue, a portion of State Street, Eighth Avenue, and ends at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and National Street.
Councilman Clark Sowers requested to move the parade route from the consent agenda to the regular agenda.
“I’m going to vote to approve the parade, and I encourage the council to do so as well. But I think there’s a lot that we need to discuss, because they (the rodeo committee and public works committee) brought up some concerns with highway safety, contestant’s access to the rodeo grounds, and a need for volunteers,” said Sowers.
However, Mitch Johnson, the parade chairman, said that this particular parade route has been successful in the last three years that he has been in charge of the parade.
“Based on my experience, it has been well received by the public and especially the folks that are in the parade,” said Johnson. “It was very well recommended by the police department regarding traffic management and safety over the parade and attendees. The Belle Fourche Police Department really liked that.”
He did say that in 2020, they had a decrease in volunteers, which lead him to create an online registration form, and in 2022, they had 116 floats register.
“It was the largest line up that I had ever done. It’s really a wide variety of everyone — businesses, organizations, family reunions, class reunions, churches, non-profit groups, bands,” said Johnson. “It’s about anyone you can imagine that comes to our town and wants to be in our parade.”
Mitch said that the parade attracts somewhere around 20,000-25,000 spectators each year, quadrupling Belle Fourche’s population. Because of this, traffic has been one of the main concerns when considering changing the parade route over the years. The current route leaves Highway 85 and Highway 212 completely open to traffic, making it easier for visitors to come in and out of town during the Black Hills Roundup activities.
“The only streets that are affected by the parade are the actual streets that the parade is held on. Any federal highway traffic is not affected at all,” said Johnson.
The council decided unanimously to keep last year’s parade route, and the parade will begin on July 4 at 10:30 a.m.
