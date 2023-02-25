BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved the Black Hills Roundup Grand Parade route at Tuesday’s meeting.

This two-mile route, which has remained the same since 2020, starts at the intersection of National St. and Thirteenth Ave. The route makes its way onto Elkorn Street, Tenth Avenue, a portion of State Street, Eighth Avenue, and ends at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and National Street.

