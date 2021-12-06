STURGIS — The annual Sturgis Parade of Lights drew crowds to Sturgis Friday evening even as the temperatures cooled from earlier in the week. There were about 40 participants in this year’s parade which traveled down Junction Avenue to Main Street.
Pioneer photos by Deb Holland
