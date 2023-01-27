Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD -- A Sioux Falls duo who allegedly stole a rental vehicle belonging to U-Haul pleaded not guilty to the charges against them Thursday before 4th Circuit Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Danielle Alexandria Dolan, 21, and Joseph John Quick, 29, both of Sioux Falls, were indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 4 and charged with grand theft by possession of stolen property, more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; the victim listed in court documents as U-Haul.
According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2022 at approximately 10:11 a.m., law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck near mile marker 13 on Interstate 90 for an alleged speeding violation. The vehicle was marked as a U-Haul rental vehicle and bore Arizona plates.
The driver and front seat passenger reportedly identified themselves to police as Quick and Dolan, respectively.
Upon conducting a records check on the vehicle registration, police received information that the truck had been reported as stolen out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
State radio confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and both parties were taken into custody.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said both Quick and Dolan are free on $2,000 cash surety.
Both defendants are due back in court Feb. 23.
