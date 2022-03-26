Paid parking pulling into Deadwood Welcome Center and Sherman St. parking lots

DEADWOOD — Although Deadwood residents and employees will not be affected, two parking lots that currently offer free parking in Deadwood will soon transition to paid parking, as the Deadwood City Commission Monday approved the purchase of 11 parking kiosks in the amount of $89,473 to be used in the Welcome Center and Sherman Street parking lots.
“This will be transitioning our Lower Main lot, which is the Welcome Center lot, as well as the Sherman Street lot to paid parking,” said Deadwood Public Works Director Jeramy Russell. “I know that it can come off as frustration for our residents and our workers that live here when they hear that, but just to clarify that, the reason we’re doing this is to make parking significantly more reasonably inexpensive for them and hopefully, bottom line is to get to free parking for our residents and workforce, here in town. To do that, we need to have more paid parking available to compensate for the loss, there. So that’s why we’re asking the commission to vote in favor of this, so we can transition those lots to paid lots.”
The purchase of 11 kiosks will be combined with four previously purchased, for a total of 15 kiosks to get the payment system operational in the two lots.
“It will be a process. Just so you guys know, there’s going to be some hiccups along the way. There’s going to be some frustrations along the way, but we’ll get there. I just need everybody to understand that there will be some bumps in the road, first,” Russel said.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked what Russell anticipates as far as putting the free parking for the residents and the employees in place.
“Are we going to things in conjunction, as fast as we can?” Todd asked.
Russell said, yes, and that the employees will be a relatively smooth transition.
“Because we already have the Deadwood employee pass, which is $50 a month. That enables any of our workforce to purchase that to park anywhere, except for the garage,” Russell said. “So, basically, what I can do, is just change that to free in the system, so we already have that in place. The residents is going to be a little bit tougher to figure out exactly how we’re going to incorporate that, but the good thing is … we can build that fairly quickly. I’m not as concerned about that as the placement and signage in the parking lots. I think that that’s going to be the more difficult avenue, here.”
Russell said that if, for some reason, a quick pass that could be put in residents’ windows temporarily, to identify them as a resident, might be an option.
“I hope we don’t go towards that because we want to use the LPR, but there’s avenues to get us across that bridge fairly quickly,” Russell said.
Deadwood residents and employee workforce will be entitled to free parking at all city lots, but the Broadway Parking Garage.
As far as a time frame to implement the transition, Russell said the first item of business is to get the kiosks in.
“We hope to have everything in place by mid-May, is what we’re hoping,” Russell said.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. clarified that the Deadwood City Commission would need to approve the recommendation from the Parking and Transportation Committee to allow the free parking.
“So it will come before City Commission before being implemented,” Ruth said.
How to Use the New Deadwood Parking Kiosks
Using Pay by Plate
1.) See the Pay Station Smart Meter screen to determine parking rates, hours, time limits, and other important information.
2.) Either enter a license plate number or insert payment card. Parkers are then prompted through the remainder of the transaction.
3.) Use the + and – buttons to select payment amount.
4.) Note: If paying with coins, exact change is required and coins will not be returned.
5.) If paying with a debit or credit card, wait for authorization of the card – Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover are accepted.
6.) Press the OK button to confirm payment or CANCEL button to stop the transaction. The meter will attempt to authorize the payment shown on the screen if neither button is pressed after five seconds.
7.) The amount of paid time approved is then displayed and when the time is up, the meter will request another card.
8.) Print and remove receipt if requested. Receipt may be kept with you or placed on dash.
Using the Park Smarter Mobile App
1.) Search “ParkSmarter” to download the app.
2.) Download the app from Google Play or iOS App Store and follow instructions to complete your registration.
3.) If using Parking Finder, click on the parking location on your screen and navigate to the available spot
OR
4.) Enter Your Location – Type or Scan the code found on the PARKSMARTER decal on the smart meter.
5.) Enter Your Parking Time – Add the time you wish to park and confirm your selection.
6.) Extend Your Parking – Receive notifications and extend your parking session up to the maximum time allotted.
Using Contactless Payment at the Smart Meter with smart phone
1.) Press the OK button to display the internet/wireless sign.
2.) Once the internet/wireless sign appears, place your mobile device over the display screen to initiate payment.
3.) Follow the instructions on the screen to select the desired amount of time and complete the secure transaction.
Parking Rates
Broadway Ramp: May 1 to Oct. 1 $10/day; Off season $5/day
All other city parking areas (on street & parking lots): $1/hour
Except for the Railroad Lot: $2/day.
“This will change to $1 per hour when our new kiosks are in place for Welcome Center Lot and Sherman Street Lot,” Russell said. “Once the new kiosks are in place, everything will be $1 per hour and the garage will maintain the same cycle of $5/$10.”
