Pactola drowning victim identified

PENNINGTON COUNTY – The victim in Wednesday’s drowning has been identified as 57-year-old Terry Westergaard of Rapid City. He had been swimming near his boat at Pactola Reservoir, went under water and never resurfaced.
Law enforcement was alerted to the drowning at 2:15 p.m. The body was located in water approximately 130 feet deep. Westergaard was finally brought to the surface at 11 p.m.
Two divers from the Rapid City, Pennington County Water Rescue Team were transported for medical evaluation, due to the depth and water conditions of the dive. There were no other injuries and both divers are doing fine.
The successful deep water recovery was the result of teamwork from many agencies: Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue team, Game, Fish & Parks, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, US Forest Service, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department.
The Game, Fish, and Park’s tow-fish sonar and the “Fisher Finder,” an ROV, remotely operated vehicle, were critical in finding Westergaard.
“Without this specialized equipment, the recovery could have taken weeks. Potentially we might never have been able to recover the body in such deep water,” said Pennington County Chief Deputy Brian Mueller. “We thank all the agencies in support of this effort. We grieve for the family at this time of loss.”
