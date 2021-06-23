Overhaul to complete Atlas building looks to bring big business to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — A $1.4 million loan to complete renovations to the Atlas building, located at 120 Industrial Dr., in Spearfish, will play a major role in attracting some big business to the community.
“We are working on a very exciting prospect for our community and the Atlas building, but to bring it to reality we need (the city’s) partnership,” said Kory Menken, executive director for Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), during Monday’s city council meeting.
In 2015, a new 40,000 – square – foot facility was built in place of the Premier Bank Card building, which had been donated to the city. Referred to as “the Atlas building” for the winter storm that demolished its predecessor, the Atlas building was financed entirely through the insurance proceeds In the years since, Menken said around 50% of the building has been renovated to house office and warehouse facilities, and is currently occupied by Mass Markets, Interstate Engineering, and Crow Peak Cabinetry.
Menken said that because negotiations are still ongoing with they interested party, he couldn’t share any details about the business, but that it would bring around 50 professional office jobs to the area and would be interested in signing a lease of no less than 20 years.
“These would include positions relocated from other communities as well as retained jobs,” Menken said.
The $1.4 million loan will be used from the city’s Spearfish Economic Revolving Fund (SERF), and will be paid back at a 2% interest rate by SEDC over the course of the 20-year lease agreement between SEDC and the prospect.
“The SERF fund is currently at approximately $1.7-$1.8 million so the fund does have monies in there,” Menken said. “There would still be approximately $300,000 to $400,000 in the current SERF kitty (for other loans).”
Menken said work would not start on the renovations until the 20-year contracts had been signed. SEDC will pay back the loan at $7,082 a month, which would replenish the fund quickly, and the accumulated interest paid to the city over the next 20 years would equal around $300,000.
The deal would not only see the Atlas building fully occupied, but would also allow SEDC to become more self sustainable, which Menken said has always been the goal of the organization.
“With the additional lease income we would require significantly less if any municipal funding in the future,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.