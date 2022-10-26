bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

PIERRE — Overdose deaths in South Dakota jumped by more than 20 percent in 2021, according to state records and an insurance study. Opioids were the leading cause of the fatalities, both reported.

The South Dakota Department of Health and the Department of Social Services provided data to support a report from QuoteWizard, a Seattle-based independent online insurance comparison platform

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.