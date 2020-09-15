Outside investigators look at South Dakota AG's fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday that she was bringing in outside investigators to look into how the state's top prosecutor struck and killed a man with his car, but did not give a timeline on when information on the crash would be released.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck a man walking near a rural highway on Saturday night. He has said he initially believed he hit a deer and realized that he hit a person only after he returned to the site the next day.
The state Highway Patrol is overseeing the investigation, but Noem's administration has called in the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a crash reconstruction expert from Wyoming.
"We want to have a completed investigation that has integrity, that has been fair," Noem said when asked when details and documents on the investigation would be released.
She said that the attorney general's office is not involved in the investigation, but said she has not addressed whether Ravnsborg should be asked to take a leave of absence during the investigation. Both Noem and Ravnsborg are Republicans.
A medical examiner in Minnesota performed the autopsy on the man who was killed, Joseph Boever. South Dakota investigators did not release any details on the findings.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.