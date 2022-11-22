Outpouring of community support for 27-animal rehoming effort .jpg

When Twin City Animal Shelter made the call in a Black Hills Pioneer newspaper story asking for help rehoming 25 cats and kittens, the community came forth in droves to help.

LEAD – The power of the press helped empty overloaded Twin City Animal Shelter cages over the last month when an unfortunate situation arose that nearly tapped out volunteer manpower and resources at the Lead-Deadwood community’s entirely volunteer staffed animal shelter.

Shelter officials credited a Black Hills Pioneer story published Oct. 18 that resulted in an outpouring of community assistance that enabled volunteers to administer the rescue, as well as maintain service to the existing pens that were full prior to the influx.

