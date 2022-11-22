LEAD – The power of the press helped empty overloaded Twin City Animal Shelter cages over the last month when an unfortunate situation arose that nearly tapped out volunteer manpower and resources at the Lead-Deadwood community’s entirely volunteer staffed animal shelter.
Shelter officials credited a Black Hills Pioneer story published Oct. 18 that resulted in an outpouring of community assistance that enabled volunteers to administer the rescue, as well as maintain service to the existing pens that were full prior to the influx.
“People were supportive about helping and hearing our plight,” said shelter volunteer Teah Pray. “A lot of people asked after your article, which I give credit to the Black Hills Pioneer for that, many people came and asked, ‘How can we help you?’ People would come up to me on the street and say, ‘Tell me about this situation. We read it in the paper. How are you doing with that?’ A lot of people were sympathetic to our cause.”
“People showed up to the shelter in droves,” said volunteer director Gail Bunch. “I could hardly keep up with them.”
In total, 25 cats and two dogs were rehomed.
“Twenty-seven animals, in a situation that got out of hand,” said Pray. “Sometimes those situations, when people think they are saving animals, tend to get out of hand and this situation certainly did. That’s why we assisted with it. Sometimes people get overwhelmed, and we believe this individual did. Out of the 27 animals that came out of the house, we have them all placed, but two moms and three kittens.”
Pray said those animals remain in foster care and thanked all the foster families who came forth to help in the effort.
“The shelter would certainly like to thank the community for their support,” Pray said.
“We had great community support,” said Bunch. “We got lots of extra volunteers that came and helped clean. We got phone calls.”
“People dropped off food. People donated money,” Pray said. “And then, remember, we still had community animals to care for. Our shelter never closed. We had dogs that came in from the community, so we were busy and it was nice to have extra people come and help.”
“We had other animals that we placed during this time,” Bunch said. “People dropped off lots of kitten food and milk, because that’s what we asked for.”
“It just was a lot,” Pray said. “This is a small shelter to have that many animals come in at once. The scrubbing and disinfecting and cleaning. We had lots of litter boxes to clean and lots of food to put out. Lots of figuring out who goes with who. Getting to know the animals so that we could place them in the proper home and that took time.”
“The community support was overwhelming,” Bunch said.
“As was the work and the placement,” Pray said. “But the community help was overwhelming and we’re pleased to only have five left to place.”
Shelter volunteers not only had a Herculean amount of work to do in the home the animals were taken from, but the work also followed them and the animals back to the shelter.
“Gail had to go take every single one of them for vet care, traveling to Sturgis and back,” Pray said. “Because there were fleas, we had to scrub and rescrub and spray and every single thing. So, it was a lot of work. We’re still exhausted, to be honest.”
Bunch said there was a steady flow of community members coming in to assist.
“A lot of people coming in to see how they could help, ‘What do you have up for adoption?’ And, then, you know, some of them had to wait because the animals needed medicine,” Bunch said. “We try not to rehome things that are sickly. We like things to be healthy when they leave. Because that’s the right thing to do.”
Pray said also helpful in the effort was the willingness of local businesses to produce and allow volunteers to hang posters and Northern Hills Vet was thanked for the integral part it played in the rehoming effort.
As winter sets in, Bunch also wanted to remind readers that state law says animals that are outside must have food, water and shelter.
“We’ve got blankets, dog houses, and community food,” Pray said. “So there’s no reason not to have food, water, and shelter for your pets. We’ve got it if they need it.”
As the holidays set in, toys, treats, food, and monetary donations are always appreciated, as well.
“And come adopt,” Pray said. “Because we have more now.”
“When it gets cold, people worry about the cats they’ve seen outside,” Bunch said.
“People panic and bring them in,” Pray said.
“But check with your neighbor first, so you don’t haul their cats away.”
And above all else, the message volunteers would like to impart on the community is to spay and neuter pets.
“It’s the most important thing there is,” Bunch said.
“Because, then shelters wouldn’t be in this situation,” Pray said. “Shelters are full, so we have to spay and neuter. The only answer there is. The Twin City Animal Shelter has a program that will assist with spay and neuter.”
For spay/neuter vouchers, contact shelter volunteer Sarah McEvoy at 578-3918. Donna Watson of the West River Spay/Neuter Coalition at (605) 578-9770 is another resource for spay/neuter assistance.
For those interested in adopting, call the shelter at (605) 584-2480. The shelter is located at 722 E. Main St., Lead.
