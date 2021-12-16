Outlaw Square funding source BID #9 boundary changes proposed

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission Dec. 6 approved first reading of an ordinance amending Business Improvement District (BID) #9, which helps fund Outlaw Square.
“Any time a BID District changes, it needs to come to your attention as an ordinance change,” said Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “BID 9 was specifically created to support Outlaw Square. There is a BID board that authorizes those expenditures and we’re just a pass-through, collecting.”
Two properties are no longer part of BID #9 – Black Hills Inn & Suites and Trucano B&B.
“There are two that are being removed, just because their use has changed a different direction, so they don’t qualify anymore for the nightly rentals,” McKeown said. “Then, we have a few additions. Branch House is being added in under Group 1. The Lodge is being added in under Group 2 and Saloon 10 is coming in as a non-transient property.”
An occupational tax of $2 per night is imposed on transient guests based on rooms rented by establishments in Group 1, which also includes: Celebrity Hotel, Deadwood Cottages at 390 Main St., and 388 Main St., Deadwood Miners, and Deadwood Rentals.
An occupational tax of $1 per night is imposed on transient guests based on rooms rented by establishments in Group 2, which also includes: Bullock Hospitality, Deadwood Gulch Gaming Resort, Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood Station, Doubletree by Hilton, First Gold Hotel/Travelodge, Four Points Hotel, Franklin Hotel, Gold Dust Hotel/Pineview, Gold Country Inn, Hampton Inn at Tin Lizzie, Hickok’s Hotel & Casino, Holiday Inn Express, Iron Horse Inn, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Tru by Hilton.
A general occupation tax based on the linear front footage of the following non-gaming establishments will be charged in these amounts: $50 per month for each non-lodging establishment that has 30 or less linear feet of front footage and $75 per month for each non-lodging establishment with more than 30 linear front footage feet.
A $10,000 annual administration fee is paid to the city of Deadwood Finance Department to offset legal and administration expenses.
The second reading of the ordinance is slated for Dec. 20. Collections from the new slate of entities will begin in January.
