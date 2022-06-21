Outdoor summer recreation therapy underway

FORT MEADE — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31 of Lead once again sponsored the Outdoor Summer Recreation Therapy Program at the Fort Meade Community Living Center.
Now in its fifth year, the auxiliary spends around $650 to provide all the flowers, vegetables, soil and mulch for the raised beds and planting areas around the Community Living Center. It takes between 14 and 16 flats of plants to cover all the planting beds.
Veterans help care for the plants and get to harvest the vegetables that are then used to cook with in the cafeteria. This year the veterans requested tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, peppers and eggplants. The outdoor Therapy Program is very important to the veterans as many of them were farmers and ranchers.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31 of Lead would like to thank Natchigalls Greenhouse for their continued support of this program. Without their support, this program would not be possible.
