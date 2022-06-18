Outdoor recreation gives $1.3B to state GDP

PIERRE — In 2021, residents and visitors collectively spent more than 18.9 million days recreating in the state, contributing more than $1.3 billion to South Dakota’s gross domestic product, according to an economic impact study the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks commissioned this year.
Kevin Robling, secretary of the GF&P, commissioned the economic impact study conducted by Southwick Associates, a firm that specializes in market research and economic studies for outdoor recreation markets. The study relied on data from actual 2021 license and park entrance sales, as well as extrapolations from user surveys that were plugged into data methodologies intended to extrapolate total participation and spending related to South Dakota’s outdoor recreation opportunities. The study focused on the impact from seven target activities, including hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife viewing, boating, state parks visitation, and snowmobiling.
Lisa Bragg, vice president of Southwick Associates presented the company’s findings during the last Game, Fish, and Parks Commission meeting.
“Hundreds of thousands of folks 18 years and older hunt, fish and trap in the state,” Bragg said. “Many more enjoy outdoor recreational opportunities that your state offers as they visit state parks, recreational boat and snowmobile during the winter.”
Bragg reported that 2021 numbers show that those many thousands of visitors and residents in South Dakota spent $1.7 billion on goods and services associated with outdoor recreation in 2021, with hunting and fishing contributing the greatest amount. Collectively, she said that spending supported more than 20,000 full and part-time jobs.
All of that combines to contribute $1.3 billion to the state’s gross domestic product, which is about 2% of the state’s total gross domestic product of $61.2 billion in 2021.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.