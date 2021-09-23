BELLE FOURCHE –– Members of the greater Northern Hills community are invited come together to participate in an “Out of the Darkness” walk in the name of suicide prevention Saturday in Belle Fourche.
Out of the Darkness Walks are journeys of remembrance and events that unite a community – a time to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness affect families and communities. The Belle Fourche walk is one of more than 400 held nationwide each year.
Sonia Ribordy, of Belle Fourche, is serving as the chair for the Belle Fourche walk.
Ribordy said she was drawn to bring an event related to suicide prevention to Belle Fourche after losing her son Ryan to suicide about two-and-a-half years ago. He was just 10 days shy of his 21st birthday at the time.
Family members helped Ribordy get connected with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which hosts the event.
“They’re the leading private funder of suicide prevention research right now,” she said. “That’s what kind of made me go, ‘Hey, this is what we want.’”
Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a voluntary health organization that aims to give those affected by suicide a nationwide community through funding scientific research, educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention, advocating for public policies related to mental health and suicide prevention, and supporting survivors of suicide loss.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Data & Statistics Fatal Injury Report for 2019, which utilized data collected in 2019, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the nation. That year, 1.38 million Americans attempted suicide and 47,511 died by suicide.
In 2019, 182 people in South Dakota were lost to suicide.
Oftentimes, Ribordy said there can be no signs that someone close to you is headed down a dark path.
“It’s hard when you don’t see any physical outward (symptoms of suicidal ideation),” she said. “There’s no physical sign of what’s going on in your head.”
Out of the Darkness Walks are held to spread hope, educate, support, and raise funds for prevention. Donations made sponsoring a team or to the event will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to further its mission.
The two-and-one-half-mile walk will start out at the Belle Fourche United Methodist Church located at 1804 Seventh Ave., and travel north on the Belle Fourche River Walk toward Herrmann Park before turning west at the police station.
Then, continuing west, walkers will cross U.S. Highway 85 and travel down into the Black Hills Roundup Grounds to do a figure eight and return east to the highway, travel south to National Street, turning east to walk in front of the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department and returning to the church.
When participants return to the church, Ribordy said donuts, fruit, and other snacks and drinks will be offered.
In addition to the walk, Ribordy said participants would have a number of opportunities to connect, heal, share stories, and more, including an honor bead ceremony.
Honor beads ceremonies allow participants to pay tribute to a loved one lost, signify a personal struggle, and show support of the cause.
“Basically, it’s like Mardi Gras beads,” Ribordy said. “There’s nine different colors that represent different types of losses or connections to suicide prevention and mental health (issues).”
The beads come in many colors, and each acknowledge the ways in which suicide and depression have affected the lives of sufferers and loved ones. Beads are meant to show a person’s personal connection to the cause and helps identify others who understand their experience.
The bead ceremony will take place at approximately 7:45 a.m. just prior to the opening ceremony.
The event will also host a healing station, Ribordy said.
“There’s some people that are bringing pictures of loved ones that they have lost to put up, and also just notes of encouragement for other people or yourself,” she said.
And a hope station where participants can paint rocks with loved ones’ names or a positive message.
A silent auction is also slated for the Saturday event, running from 7-9:45 a.m.. Ribordy said anyone who wishes to support the cause but are unable to participate in the walk can do so.
The global pandemic has impacted the emotional and economic well-being of many individuals and families, leaving many struggling to manage a variety of difficult emotions, Ribordy said.
Hopefully the event will create a supportive dynamic that offers opportunities to open up and speak honestly about suicide and its effects.
“We also know increases in suicide are not a foregone conclusion if we act now to mitigate risk and support the mental health of our friends, families, and neighbor,” Ribordy wrote in a Facebook post about the event. “But we need your help. Every dollar you raise through the Out of the Darkness Walks allows (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) to invest in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide.”
The walk is being hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s South Dakota chapter. The event will be formatted to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols, including the provision of face masks and hand sanitizer.
As of Thursday morning, at least 144 people had register to participate in the walk, with more than $14,000 already raised for the Belle Fourche event.
For those who didn’t register online in advance, registration the day of the walk will begin at 7 a.m. A 10- to 15-minute opening ceremony will kick off at 8 a.m. with the walk immediately following.
The walk is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the event and online through the end of the year.
Anyone interested in donating to the cause, supporting a team, or registering to participate can do so online at www.afsp.org/bellefourche.
