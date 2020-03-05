Ordinance to allow firework sales in Belle Fourche shot down

BELLE FOURCHE –– Fireworks have long been a hot button issue in Belle Fourche, and Monday, a second reading of a new ordinance amendment that would allow fireworks sales in town got fiery and resulted in the council sending the topic back to committee for more tweaks.
According to the proposed ordinance amendment, the city would repeal the prohibition of the sale of fireworks and adopt the following addition to the city’s fireworks ordinance: “Fireworks may be sold within the corporate limits of the City by any person, corporation or company holding a valid fireworks sales license issued by the City of Belle Fourche. It shall be unlawful for any person, corporation or company to sell, possess for sale, or offer for sale any fireworks within the corporate limits of the City valid without a valid retail or wholesale fireworks license issued by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. By a duly adopted resolution, the Belle Fourche Common Council shall establish the conditions and fee for a municipal fireworks sales license. The Common Council may also restrict the dates for retail sales of fireworks from that provided by SDCL 34-37-10.”
Councilwoman Annie Reich moved to approve the ordinance amendment and Councilman Randy Schmidt seconded. However, not everyone was on board with the amendment.
Accompanying the ordinance amendment was an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance that would allow retail fireworks sales in the highway commercial, light industrial, and heavy industrial zoning districts - basically, those areas of town that are away from residential neighborhoods.
“I think it’s a bad idea,” Councilman Monte Talkington said. “There’s a lot of questions that I have about that never got answered, and I’m just against it.”
Councilmen James Ager and Vern Hintz agreed.
When we first started talking about this, I probably could have … gone either way on it,” Ager said. “Now, in the last couple of weeks, even as recent as this morning, I did reach out to some people and tried to get some feedback and get a little better handle on it. For me … in light of some of the discussions I’ve had and the feedback, I don’t see enough benefit to it, so I’m going to be a ‘no.’”
“I think there’s too many questions that are still out there that haven’t been answered,” Hintz said. “I just don’t feel comfortable without enough information (to move forward with the topic).”
Mayor Gloria Landphere told the council that, should the ordinance amendment pass, individuals wishing to sell fireworks within city limits would be required to applying for a license to do so which would come before the city’s legal finance committee and then the full council for approval.
“Rates (charged) for applications are set by resolution,” she said. “But this part had to be done first. If you pass this tonight, then legal finance would work on the costs.”
Three fireworks dealers were at the meeting to discuss the topic. Hans Johnson was one of them, questioning if the topic was being rushed through.
“So what you’re telling me is you’re going to go ahead and pass this and then work the specifics out later?” Johnson asked.
Landphere explained that because the city currently has an ordinance prohibiting the sale of fireworks within city limits, the city would first have to amend the ordinance to begin the process of allowing sales to occur.
“In other words, we couldn’t work on application fees or anything because we didn’t have an ordinance (that would allow sales of fireworks),” she said.
Johnson clarified that he’s not intending to fight the ordinance, but that he is concerned that too many issues haven’t been ironed out related to the topic.
“Because if it does go south, at the end of the day, the people who are going to suffer are the legitimate fireworks dealers because you’re going to have fly-by-nighters coming at you like you can’t believe,” he said. “It really concerns me what the big push is all of the sudden. My radar is up.”
Steve Nafus, the city’s interim engineer, explained that a fireworks dealer approached the city, asking that it consider allowing fireworks sales.
“This has been going in the works for almost two years,” he said. “They still have to get the state license … there’s insurance and requirements there – where they can sell and that’s what this ordinance is about.”
Tom Skoog, owner of Stars and Stripes Fireworks which typically sets up a firework sales building three miles south of Belle Fourche, said he’s OK if the city decides to take the careful route and not allow sales in city limits.
Ron Weifenbach, a fireworks sales owner from Rapid City, said he’d been following the topic in Belle Fourche closely.
“The issue here is, there’s people that do not want you to establish fireworks (sales) in your community because they’ll have competition,” he said. “We’re here, we want to sell inside your city. We’d rather sell inside city limits versus outside city limits. We get people from Belle Fourche who come to Rapid City to buy fireworks – that’s what spurred my original interest in coming to Belle Fourche.”
Ager was happy to have members of the industry to add some facts to the conversation.
“The discussion, even for me, raised more questions,” he said. “At this point I’m going to still be a no. If we want to revisit it when those of us who are voting no feel confident we’ve gotten all our answers, I think that’s a good idea.”
The council voted 5-3 in opposition of the ordinance amendment.
Next, the council held a second reading for the amendment of the zoning ordinance to allow for retail fireworks sales. The council voted 6-2 to approve the ordinance.
Skoog asked for clarity about if or when the fireworks ordinance would be brought back up.
“I think we have to do a whole lot of research … that’s what I think has to happen before we ever go back to a board or committee with this,” Landphere said. “I just have to get onboard and get departments doing all the research and information.”
