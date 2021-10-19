Ordinance banning concealed carry in Spearfish gets blasted

SPEARFISH — An outdated ordinance, which bans residents from carrying a concealed weapon in Spearfish, is in the process of being repealed by the city council after receiving a threatening letter from a gun rights advocacy group.
“The city has some outdated ordinances that need to be repealed or amended, and section 11-86 is one of those ordinances,” City Attorney and acting interim City Administrator Ashley McDonald said during Monday’s council meeting. “State law allows for people to carry concealed firearms. The city can’t prohibit that from happening.”
The ordinance in question is 11-86, which concerns miscellaneous offences states that, “No person shall carry concealed about his person any pistol or other firearm, slingshot, brass knuckle or knuckles of other material, or any sand bag, dagger, bowie knife, dirk knife, or other dangerous or deadly weapon, or any instrument or device which when used is likely to produce death or great bodily harm. Any peace officer may wear or carry such weapons as may be necessary and proper for the discharge of his official duties.”
The law was enacted prior to the state’s Constitutional Carry Bill, which took effect in 2019 and supersedes city and county laws restricting gun ownership that preceded it in the state. It states, “No municipality may pass an ordinance that restricts or prohibits, or imposes any licensure requirement or licensure fee on the possession, storage, transportation, purchase, sale, transfer, ownership, manufacture, or repair of firearms or ammunition or their components. Any ordinance prohibited by this section is null and void.”
McDonald said that section 11-86 hasn’t been enforceable since the Constitutional Carry Bill took effect, and the actions being taken by the council is “simply getting an unenforceable ordinance that has not been enforced for at least many years off our books.”
A new ordinance, 1356, which would repeal that section as well as amend other sections regarding weapons, was crafted after the city received a letter by Dudley Brown, executive director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights (NFGR).
“This ordinance is in direct violation of South Dakota’s preemption statute, …As the Executive Director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights, I call on you to immediately repeal this unlawful ordinance or prepare to face legal action,” read the letter which was sent to each of the Spearfish city councilmembers, Mayor Dana Boke, and McDonald on Oct. 1.
The NFGR is the legal arm of the National Association for Gun Rights, which is the second largest gun rights advocacy group in the country. The foundation was involved in writing South Dakota’s Constitutional Carry Bill.
“Our foundation works on First Amendment issues too because that is the mechanism with which we defend Second Amendment rights,” Brown told the Pioneer. “We frequently stick our nose in all around the country, especially when our members contact us.”
Brown, who is a Black Hills native having attended school in Lead and Spearfish before moving to Colorado for collage in 1984, said the foundation had been contacted recently by members living in Spearfish and surrounding areas about the outdated law. The concerned citizens expressed concerns that the law still remained within the city’s revised ordinances, and at the city’s apparent disinterest in removing it.
“One of the council members said something to the effect of, ‘oh don’t worry, we don’t enforce it,’” Brown said. “And you know what we say to that – bull…. That’s your job, is to make your ordinances conform to both the Constitution and state law. …Maybe they’ve never actually used it, but that doesn’t mean they can’t.”
Brown did say one member was told by another councilmember that the issue would be addressed, but was not given a timeline for when that would happen.
That response prompted Brown to send the letter quoted above, threatening legal action if the city did not notify him by Friday of its intent to address the issue.
“I understand we’re talking a city council that is elected but it’s volunteer, they’re not a professional city council … but we also know this is a pretty serious issue, and you’ve got constituents who have been very scared that this might be used against them,” he said.
Brown said he also understands that the current city council is not responsible for the ordinance having been enacted, or even overlooked once the South Dakota Bill took effect; but to not act once the issue had been brought up is unacceptable.
“This is not painting the parking lanes down on Main Street just a little too thin,” he said. “People rightfully get kind of worked up about constitutional rights issues.”
Billy Edwards, a representative for the NFGR told the Pioneer as of Tuesday morning that the city had not contacted the foundation regarding its intention to repeal the section, but the council voted unanimously Monday, to approve the new ordinance, which also repeals section 11-87, which states that “No person, except officers of the law in the execution of their duties or a person in self-defense, shall, in the city, draw a pistol, revolver, knife or any other deadly or dangerous weapon so that the same may be used against or upon another person.”
It also would amend section 11-88, which prohibits the reckless discharge of firearms or the shooting of a bow and arrow as well as the setting of an unmarked trip device without leaving it under the supervision of a competent person to include air guns and crossbows.
The ordinance is anticipated to have its second reading at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on Nov. 1.
