Opera house to host ‘Supaman’

LEAD — Native American culture, urban hip hop music, and comedy all characterize what audiences will enjoy when famous rapper and fancy dancer “Supaman” takes the stage at the Historic Homestake Opera House this month.
Christian Takes Gun Parrish, better known around the country as “Supaman,” is from the Apsaalooke Nation and he lives on the Crow Reservation in Montana. He has won the 2017 MTV Video Music Award for “Best Fight Against the System,” and he is a Native American Music Award winner. He was recently asked to audition for the famed television show America’s Got Talent, and Hamilton. He is currently working with Taboo from the multi grammy award winning group “Black Eyed Peas.” Jan Bloom, of the Historic Homestake Opera House, said she is very excited to have him entertain audiences in Lead.
“I saw him when he was performing regularly at Crazy Horse Memorial and he was amazing,” she said. “He’s amazingly talented. He’s funny. He’s a fancy dancer, but he’s also a hip hop artist who has a really inspirational message based on his life experience.”
“Supaman’s” Lead performance will be held on Friday, Oct. 22. The show is part of an Arts Midwest GIG (Grow, Invest, Gather) Fund, which was instituted as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to facilitate artists to get out and perform. A condition of the grant is that “Supaman” must give two performances at the opera house, so Cassie Sams, education and outreach coordinator at the opera house said he will be doing one performance at 2 p.m. that will be exclusively streamed live on Facebook. The second performance will invite audiences into the opera house theater at 7 p.m.
“A lot of what he does is share his experience,” Bloom said. “He’s really funny and the kids really engage with him. We’re really excited about it. I know there are a lot of people in this area who know who he is and really love him.”
According to his website, “Supaman’s one of a kind presentation combines Native culture, comedy and urban hip hop culture, which dazzles audiences and captivates listeners. For this he has gained the respect of his community and generation. The communicative talent along with the compassion that exudes form his music allows him to connect with people from all walks of life. His uncanny ability to motivate, encourage, and inspire through dance and hip hop music keeps him at the forefront among his contemporaries, which gives him a platform to educate on indigenous issues.”
For more information about the Oct. 22 show, or to purchase tickets, visit homestakeoperahouse.org, or call (605) 584-2067.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.