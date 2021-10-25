Opera House to host global musical revue in ‘All Together Now’

LEAD — The first production from the Homestake Theater Works will be a global event, filled with musical theater numbers that audiences have loved for many years.
The Homestake Theater Works company has been formed as an arm of the Historic Homestake Opera House to plan and produce community theater and programming at the opera house. The mission of the group’s volunteers is similar to the former Gold Camp Players, which disbanded earlier this year.
The Homestake Theater Works inaugural production is entitled “All Together Now,” and is a musical revue that Musical Theater International created and made available to theater companies all over the world. Those theaters are required to hold the show on the same days, so that the performances will all be at the same time around the world. On Nov. 12-14, the show will be performed in at least one theater across all 50 states, and at least 10 foreign countries.
“They got some of their most prolific and well-known composers to donate the rights to certain songs from really well known musicals for this revue,” said Debbie Minter, who is directing the local production. “They offered it to companies all over the world as a fundraiser for companies coming back from being shut down from COVID-19.”
The show features 12 cast members who will present musical and dance numbers for selections from Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, Newsies, Mary Poppins, Ragtime, Sister Act, Fiddler on the Roof, and more.
“It’s a very fun mix of song and dance,” Minter said. “I think the variety is great, and if you don’t care for a song you’ll probably love the next one.”
Minter said the show will be a fundraiser for the Historic Homestake Opera House and the Homestake Theater Works company, and she urged audiences to come out and support the arts in Lead.
“We want to support these important things in the community of Lead,” she said. “Our actors actually come from Lead, Spearfish and Rapid City. We want to start this new era in a big way. Your performing friends have been shut down for almost a year. They are happy to come back. It would be a huge support to the community as well as our friends who do this kind of thing to come out and support the show. You’ll be entertained. It will be fun.”
Minter said she also hopes that the show will encourage others from the community to get involved with Homestake Theater Works. The company will be holding some open house meetings to discuss future shows and ideas, including some educational classes to be held at the opera house.
“We want everybody to feel comfortable and welcomed to be involved with every level of experience they have or don’t have,” she said. “It’s a very fun way to meet your neighbors and the people in your community. There are so many ways to be involved even if you don’t want to be on stage.”
“All Together Now,” will be presented on the Homestake Opera House Stage on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
