Opera house to host Celtic Christmas — Maggie in the Meantime

LEAD — The Historic Homestake Opera House will host the concert of Celtic and Holiday Music, with one of its all time favorite SD Touring Artists Groups, Maggie in the Meantime.
The event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Founded in September 2009 in Sioux Falls, and inspired by Celtic and folk forms both old and new, Maggie In the Meantime is made up of musicians who have been playing since they were children: Magdalena Modzelewska, Darrel Fickbohm, and Jeff Paul, Robbie Erhard, and special guest artist Andrea Ross. This combination of talent creates a sound that is a blend of ballad, folk and storytelling that gives the group a broad appeal with many types of audiences.
As Darrel Fickbohm said, “The Homestake Opera House is almost the home of our group. It was the stage that launched our earliest shows. We love playing there, and we’ve always loved the response from our audience. The holidays are incredibly special to us, and our program is scattered with old and new favorites of the season.”
Magdalena Modzelewska (Maggie) is one of the four principal violins in the South Dakota Symphony and has performed in Europe and America as a soloist. Her own musical project, Flower and Flame, has performed in Europe and the state of South Dakota.
Darrel Fickbohm, in addition to being a guitar player and singer is also a songwriter and professional actor with performance credits in both Europe and America. He describes the group as a distilled blend of storytelling, Celtic, folk, and ballad. In the course of the evening one hears some familiar tunes and some new. The holidays are also a special opportunity for the group to bring original works to the stage
Jeffrey Paul, from Los Angeles, is the jack-of-all-trades in the group with stage credits in every genre. He is principle oboist in the South Dakota Symphony and the pianist for South Dakota jazz group: JAS Quintet, and frequently composes for them. Jeff performs regularly on saxophone, and in addition to playing with various big bands, has made a solo appearance with the South Dakota Symphony playing John Williams’ “Escapades.” For this show he plays pennywhistle, oboe, keyboards, guitar, and English horn.
Robbie Erhard was appointed Principal Cello to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra in 2020 after a season as Acting Principal Cello. Erhard holds a BM from CU Boulder, and an MM from Eastman School of Music.
Andrea Ross, will be a guest singer in this concert. She is an American singer and award-winning actress. At a young age, she was discovered by Andrew Lloyd Webber, who has championed her career for the past decade. Lloyd Webber produced her solo record, Moon River, under the Universal Classics and Jazz label. The album debuted at No. 42 on the UK Album Charts.
Ross began her theatrical career in Boston, where she was awarded the prestigious Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Actress. She has since performed principal roles in US national tours and currently resides in New York. Ross sings in Symphony Orchestra Concerts throughout the United States.
The opera house will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to assist with slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Masks are required at the event and only 70 tickets will be available. Concessions will not be available for sale.
