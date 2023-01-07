bhp news.jpg
LEAD — Even with the Homestake Opera House theater closed for a few months, the building will be bustling with activity and excitement, as volunteers and staff celebrate everything from major grant receipts and encouraging community involvement, all while making even more big plans for the future.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Homestake Opera House will host a Lead Forward Launch and Renovation Next Steps meeting. The public is invited to the theater, where staff will discuss the upcoming project to install fire suppression systems in the theater, as well as the progress of the capital campaign and opportunities to get involved at every level.

