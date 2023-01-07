LEAD — Even with the Homestake Opera House theater closed for a few months, the building will be bustling with activity and excitement, as volunteers and staff celebrate everything from major grant receipts and encouraging community involvement, all while making even more big plans for the future.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Homestake Opera House will host a Lead Forward Launch and Renovation Next Steps meeting. The public is invited to the theater, where staff will discuss the upcoming project to install fire suppression systems in the theater, as well as the progress of the capital campaign and opportunities to get involved at every level.
“Some things are pretty public knowledge about where we’re at financially, and what we’re about to do with the fire suppression system,” said Executive Director Thomas Golden. “But also, we’re going to start to talk about how local Lead and Lead adjacent communities can get directly involved. That includes financially and ways that are not financial. We want everyone to feel part of this. We want people to get excited for it and we want people to get on board with us and join the team. It’s not come and get hit up for money. It’s come and find out how you can be a part. We’re definitely looking for people to get involved in every aspect.”
Last May the opera house announced an $8 million capital campaign that will help pay for many of the restoration and renovation projects that are needed in the building. So far, officials have raised $3.3 million, or about 40% of that goal. Golden recently announced that the opera house successfully completed a National Endowment for Humanities fundraising challenge. Officials helped raise $1.125 million a year early, in order to receive $375,000 in grant funds. Those funds will be used to help pay for the fire suppression system in the theater, which Ainsworth-Benning Construction, of Spearfish, will be working to install during the first quarter of 2023. Golden said the National Endowment for Humanities will administer the grant by reimbursing the opera house for costs incurred with the project. Additionally, the grant will help pay for HVAC work and ADA compliance projects.
Golden also announced a $40,000 grant from the S.D. Community Foundation, which will be put toward installing an elevator on the east side of the building. The elevator, which will involve a major addition to the building, will allow access for all abilities to the stage, costume area, dressing rooms and basically all parts of the theater area. The $40,000 will not pay for the entire project, but Golden said it is a significant step forward in getting it done.
“Right now the stage itself is not ADA accessible, and this will mean that it is,” he said. “So, now performers, actors, and artists of every ability will be able to access the performance side of the house, where before maybe there were barriers. This is a huge step. The entire project is a whole addition to the building, so it will be a significant expense. But $40,000 is nothing to laugh at. We’re thrilled and it’s great to have that investment in accessibility, because it’s not just for our production value. It’s for the community access to everything we do.”
Thomas said he is hesitant to put a timeline on the elevator project, because it is dependent on when the opera house is able to raise the remaining funds. His hope is to raise at least 50 to 75% of the $8 million needed, before starting too much construction work.
But work to build the fire suppression system in the theater is an exception to this rule, since the National Endowment for Humanities is reimbursing the opera house after work is completed. The fire suppression is a major project that will have the theater shut down from the middle or end of January through March. Golden said he hopes to have the theater accessible once again at the end of March, because shows are scheduled to resume in April.
“There will be some dry and wet fire suppression systems throughout the building,” Golden said. “There will be new alarm systems throughout the building. There are existing systems through the lobbies and the office areas. It’s just not in the theater. Of course, that presents big challenges, because it’s a massive space. It’s a hard space to temperature control and at some point, someone is going to want to use fog on that stage. We don’t want the alarms to pick that up, but you want the alarms to know if the building is on fire. It’s been a long time coming. It’s a huge piece.”
Golden said he hopes donors will consider the fire suppression project when they are earmarking funds for specific parts of the restoration.
“People often want a romantic project to invest in,” he said. “Well, I would say that coming in and knowing there is a sprinkler system in this building, with the history it has, is a pretty romantic gesture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.