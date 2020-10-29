Open Meetings Commission rules Belle Fourche did not violate law

UNDATED — The city of Belle Fourche was justified when it entered into executive session to discuss emergency repairs for the Belle Fourche Area Community Center, according to the South Dakota Open Meetings Commission.
On Friday, the commission ruled a provision in state law that allows local governments to enter into executive session to discuss matters pertaining to the protection of public or private property, any person within that property, as well as emergency management and response, justified the city’s decision to enter into executive session on Dec. 16, 2019, to discuss emergency repairs of the HVAC system at the community center.
The Black Hills Pioneer filed an open meetings complaint on Jan. 10.
“We do not believe that the city moved into executive session with malice,” said Mark Watson, managing editor of the Pioneer. “But we also believe the city is too liberal in its use of executive session. As part of holding our local governments accountable, we chose to file the open meetings complaint.”
On Friday, Watson said the discussion about the HVAC repairs should have been conducted in open session. He argued that the intent of the law, SDCL 1-27-1.5, specifically subsection 8, which allows for executive sessions to be conducted in cases of emergency management or response, is geared toward local government officials discussing strategic emergency management plans.
“I would interpret that (to be) more of a strategic plan for, ‘how are we going to stop a riot in the streets,’” he said, adding that issues with the center’s HVAC system had been well known among Belle Fourche residents, and therefore, repairs at the facility did not constitute an emergency management or response that needed to be kept from the public.
But Belle Fourche City Attorney Dwight Gubbrud, who argued on behalf of the city, contended that a letter from Rasmussen Mechanical Services, the contractor hired to maintain the HVAC system at the center, clearly outlined a public health risk and emergency situation.
The letter, dated Dec. 14, 2019, stated that poor ventilation and heating systems in the pool area caused an urgent public health threat because it presented perfect conditions for mold growth.
Additionally, the letter informed the council that the hot water system for showers and sinks in the locker rooms were well beyond expected usable life cycle, and subsequently warned the government about the systems bursting.
“If the existing water heaters are left and not replaced until they have a major burst, this will be a major repair,” the Rasmussen letter, authored by Project Manager Jason Carlson stated. Carlson wrote that if the water system burst, it would be a catastrophic event, potentially resulting in thousands of gallons of water spilling out over the second floor of the building.
Gubbrud pointed to the letter, and the state law allowing governments to discuss emergency management, as the city’s justification for entering into executive session to discuss the matter. He also pointed out how the date of the letter, Dec. 14, 2019, corresponded with the regularly scheduled city council meeting of Dec. 16, 2019. The two days between receipt of the letter and the council meeting did not give council members much time to process the emergent situation, and therefore, he said the council needed to consult with legal counsel to understand ramifications of the problem.
“The letter notifies the city council that the HVAC system at the rec center is failing and the system is creating a condition that is extremely dangerous for the people in the building,” Gubbrud said. “In the letter, the contractor notifies the city council that the current condition of this constitutes an urgent public health risk, that there is potential for a bursting hot water system that would be a catastrophic event that would not only damage the building but could injure people in the building. If you look at Exhibit 7 (the Rasmussen Mechanical letter), when the contractor is talking about an urgent public health threat, I think the council is clearly able to meet in executive session to determine how it will respond to this emergency and how it plans to manage the emergency.”
However, members of the open meetings commission didn’t immediately agree.
Alexis Tracy, Clay County State’s Attorney and member of the open meetings commission, said, “When I think of (an) emergency, I think natural disaster or pandemic. I can see going into executive session to discuss liability purposes and things of that nature, (but) I’m not tracking this emergency management response.”
But Gubbrud also cited a portion of SDCL 1-27-1.5 that allows the commission to discuss the protection of public and private property, and the persons within that property. The Rasmussen letter, he said, clearly proved a public health threat on public property.
“If the law allows them to meet in executive session to discuss information pertaining to the protection of public property and any persons within public property, how can this situation not be considered appropriate for executive session in light of the contractor’s very alarming warnings,” Gubbrud said.
But Watson disagreed, saying that the intent of the law was to allow governments the ability to plan for emergency matters. Additionally, he said that the Rasmussen letter might not have been made available for public viewing.
“But it was widely known throughout Belle Fourche that the HVAC system was failing,” he said. “The boiler had failed the year before. There would be a really easy way to make it more secure, and that would have been to close the rec center to the public. That never happened. Overall, interpreting (SDCL 1-27-1.5), narrows the scope to more strategically protecting facilities from malicious people going out to take advantage of the vulnerabilities of facilities.”
Tracy struggled with the city of Belle Fourche’s interpretation of the law.
“When I think of emergency management, I think of our emergency management department and specific events, and discussion, and coordination with the commission on how to best go about that from a public safety standpoint. I’m struggling in making the jump here, given the fact that this is something the people were well aware of in the community.”
However, Mark Reedstrom, Grant County State’s Attorney and chairman of the open meetings commission, said that while he initially agreed that a violation had occurred, Gubbrud argument convinced him otherwise. Reedstrom said the council had clearly discussed issues relating to the protection of public and private property, which the statute allows to occur in executive session.
“I think it clearly could fall within an emergency management response,” he said. “They had an emergency situation, and they met to discuss the response, which was the emergent contract for repairs.”
Kate Hoffman, Turner County State’s Attorney and a member of the open meetings commission, said the language of the statute does not require the city to enter into executive session to discuss public property and emergency response, but it does say they may do so.
“This is something that perhaps could have been disclosed to the public, especially if they were already aware of the issues with the HVAC system,” she said. “But I think the argument could be made that this situation was emergent.”
Following some discussion, the commission unanimously voted that specific language in SDCL 1-27-1.5, subsection 8, allowed the city of Belle Fourche to enter into executive session to discuss HVAC repairs at the community center, and the city did not violate the open meetings law.
