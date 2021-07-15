Open Cut dust up

LEAD — Since the end of June, crews from Thyssen Mining have been blasting and excavating rock from deep underground, and depositing it into the Open Cut with some consistency; a project that has operated largely unnoticed by the residents of Lead. However, in recent days, folks have seen large plumes of dust rising from the former Homestake mining site.
“We are just now starting to use this system,” said Joshua Willhite, design manager for the project with Fermilab. “We absolutely anticipated that this could be a problem and we put in systems to manage the dust as part of the design and we’re kind of in the process of tweaking those systems.”
Once the rock is crushed and hauled up to the surface at the Ross Shaft, it gets dumped into the conveyor system and transported 4,200 feet to the Open Cut where it is deposited through a super chute, which has been affectionately nicknamed “the elephant trunk.” Rather than just projecting the crushed rock out of the end of the conveyor, the elephant trunk allows the material to be directed to a certain location in the Open Cut. Willhite said that the first dust mitigation efforts come in to play while the rock is being transported by dousing it with water at two separate places on its trip to the pit. Another technique used to help control the dust was to extend the elephant trunk closer to the surface wall of the Open Cut where the rock is deposited in order to minimize the amount of free-falling through the air the rock has. Willhite said both techniques have been working well to control the amount of dust that gets produced from the traveling rock, the problem they and residents are seeing recently, is actually coming from the crushed that has already been dumped and has dried.
“What’s happening, especially with this hot weather, is that the pile that’s down in the Open Cut is drying out and then the new material that gets placed … tumbles down and stirs up dust from the pile that’s already there,” he explained.
The oversight, Willhite explained, is likely due to the slow production schedule of this early phase of the excavation. While planning for dealing with dust, the designers factored in a steady flow of watered-down rock to be dumped every day while the conveyor is running. This constant disposition of silt would keep the pile moist throughout the day and at night when the machinery is switched off.
“So, the quicker we can put material in there, it essentially caps the pile with this wetter material and eliminates the dust that could come off of that,” he said.
However, in this early stage of excavation, production has been slow and it hasn’t been necessary to run the conveyor every day; this gives the accumulated pile plenty of time to dry out before new, wetted material is introduced.
“It’s really easy to think about the full speed (production), that was kind of our mindset, and we maybe skipped over this where we’re not operating at full speed,” Willhite said.
Now understanding the “why” of the issue, Willhite said he and Fermilab are working with Thyssen Mining to figure out the “how” of preventing it from continuing. So far, Willhite said the crews have begun altering the times the conveyor is running throughout the day to be able to dump more rock in a shorter period of time, they’ve adjusted the crusher to keep the crushed rock as large as possible without generating more noise as it travels through the system, and they’re continuing to conduct opacity monitoring, which is already a requirement of their permit.
“And we are pursuing other options,” Willhite said. “We are definitely taking this very seriously … Fermilab, who I work for, the Sanford Lab, Thyssen Mining is operating the system, we’re all working together to try to control this. It’s more than inacceptable right now, so we are working.”
Willhite was hesitant to disclose any specific details about what mitigation techniques are being discussed, because they are still in the planning process, but he did say water would continue to be the biggest and most effective tool used to kick the dust.
“Whether that’s a fogging system that kind of intercepts that dust so it doesn’t leave the Open Cut, whether its some kind of a water spray that tries to cover the pile; anything we look at is ultimately going to try to use water,” he said.
It’s also important to note that any dust seen leaving the Open Cut is just that – dust. No fumes or gasses from the excavation process are carried through the system, so while nobody wants to live in a dusty old town, while work is being done to mitigate the mostly aesthetic nuisance, there’s little cause for any public safety concern.
“It is strictly rock,” Willhite said. “And it’s very similar rock to what’s already been in the Open Cut for decades.”
In the meantime, Willhite said he want’s residents to know that he and the crews with Thyssen, Fermilab, and Sanford are working as quickly as they can to reduce the dust generated by the excavation process, while still staying on schedule for what will be the largest Neutrino detection experiment in the world when completed. And once full-scale production begins in mid September, the issue of the Open Cut dust should be cleared up entirely.
“We want people to be aware that we are trying to work on it,” Willhite said. “Unfortunately, we can’t do everything instantly, we have been able to do some things quickly and improve the situation but some things just take longer.”
