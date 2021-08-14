Online purchases make up one-third of Lead’s budgeted sales tax

LEAD — One-third of Lead’s sales tax budget last year came from Internet sales.
On Monday, Lead Mayor Ron Everett reported that in 2020 the city received $300,000 in sales tax from Internet sales, and that tax receipts in 2021 for that category appear to be poised to meet or exceed that number. That’s exactly one-third of the city’s $900,000 budgeted revenue from sales tax.
The news, Everett said, made him feel comfortable about budgeting for sales tax increases again this year. For its 2022 budget, the city has proposed a sales tax revenue budget of $975,000.
Everett said the revenue from Internet sales easily makes up for the city’s increased budgeted amount from $750,000 in previous years to $900,000 in 2021. The increase was the result of the city collecting more than $1 million in sales tax revenue for two consecutive years.
““We clearly made up that difference just in Internet sales,” he said. “I feel comfortable with how we’re ticking that up. I feel comfortable that the community as a whole is doing very well, and we have reaped the benefit of the change in the law to give us the tax for the Internet. This year is trending right along (with last year), and I would guess this year we would exceed that number.”
The Internet sales tax discovery came when Everett decided to research how much the city receives from a variety of different sales categories, in an effort to determine the sustainability of that revenue. In the past Everett has theorized that increased sales taxes have come from increased construction activity at the Sanford Lab, and therefore the revenue could be temporary. That could still be the case, Everett said, but as the city gets better at tracking industry sales tax numbers, it will become easier to estimate revenue for future planning.
In 2020 the city collected $1.4 million in sales taxes. So far, in 2021 Lead City Administrator Dan Blakeman said the city has collected $800,000 in sales tax revenue. Sales taxes are collected quarterly.
According to the S.D. Municipal Sales Tax reports from 2020, the top category for Lead’s sales tax revenue last year was retail sales, with $803,995 collected. Of that, Everett said Internet sales make up $300,000. The second largest sales tax category in Lead for 2020 was services, with $202,370 in revenue to the city. Other sales tax receipts came from the following categories: Agriculture, forestry and fishing, $3,283; Mining, $5,160; Construction, $99,558; Manufacturing, $32,075; Transportation, communication, electric, gas, sanitary, $147,938; Wholesale Trade, $76,944; Finance, insurance and real estate, $23,654.
In June of 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that out-of-state online businesses that conduct at least 200 transactions within the state, with at least $100,000 in gross sales, must pay sales taxes. The ruling was made in favor of the state of South Dakota, in case against several online retailers, including WayFair. Prior to the ruling, many of those online retailers were able to avoid charging sales taxes.
