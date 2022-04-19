Online option available for Meade County property taxpayers

STURGIS — You can now pay your Meade County property taxes online.
The county launched a new online portal https://meadecountysdtaxes.com/#/ in February, and interest in the online option is picking up, said Meade County Treasurer Robin Shrake.
Gov Tech Services processes the on-line tax payments for Meade County. The county currently uses their services for escrow companies.
“It just seemed like a perfect fit since the escrow companies are using it, why couldn’t a private individual use it?” Shrake said.
Shrake’s main motivation for adding the online option was customer service.
“Working an 8 to 5 job, it’s hard to get to the bank or get stuff done,” she said. “This gives people the option to pay their taxes when they have the time.”
The move to online payment actually began last November and the company hoped to have everything in place for the county by January.
“With some hiccups with the credit cards accepting them properly and the routing, we wanted to make sure that everything was implemented in full, rather than halfway,” Shrake said.
Lawrence and Pennington counties already take payments online, and Shrake said most counties using Gov Tech Services in South Dakota are located East River.
“I was pleased with the ease of Gov Tech. It seems very user-friendly for the customer,” she said.
Shrake said she has walked several people through the process and then asked them to email her comments about their experience.
“Everyone who has emailed me has been giddy on the ease of this system,” she said.
The new system especially helps senior “snowbirds” who may go south for the winter months and even those who live in the far reaches of Meade County, Shrake said.
“Since we have launched this, we have gotten probably $100,000 on property taxes paid online,” she said.
Looking through the transactions, Shrake said all ages of people seem to be using the new system.
“They are a little nervous at first because computers can be a little daunting,” she said. “Give it a try. Just go through the steps, even if you get halfway, you can still cancel out of it.”
Here’s how it works.
Go to the county’s website at meadecounty.org
Scroll over the word “Offices”
When you get a drop-down menu, choose “Treasurer”
Scroll down that page until you come to a hyperlink which says: Pay My Property Taxes Online
Once you click on that, it will take you to a screen with a disclaimer. You can either accept or decline the disclaimer.
If you accept, it takes you to a page where you input your property address.
If the correct address appears after you have searched, then click “View” on the screen.
If you are ready to pay, you click “Add to Cart”
A box will appear asking if you want to pay the first installment due April 30, or both the first and second installments, the full amount of taxes due.
It will then take you to a secure checkout where you can pay.
The site accepts credit or debit cards, PayPal, and “eCheck” using your banking information.
Payments made before 6 p.m. are processed on the next business day. Payments made outside of regular “open for business days,” such as weekends and holidays are posted on the next “open for business day,” Shrake said.
Payments may take five business days before it is reflected on your property taxes account through the website, she said.
The eCheck is just an electronic version of a paper check from your bank. You will be charged $1.50 to process that payment with the county. When using an e-check as payment, funds may be withdrawn from your account the same day the county receives your payment.
If you use a credit or debit card, Gov Tech Services will charge you 2.65% of the total transaction. If you owe $3,500 in taxes, you will pay about $92.75 in fees.
“It is definitely cheaper to do the property taxes with an eCheck,” she said.
Interest and late fees are added to payments that are past due, Shrake said. And a fee of $40 will be charged on all returned payments.
If you have questions on any of the process, call the Meade County Treasurer’s Office at (605) 347-5871.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.