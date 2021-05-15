One year in jail for woman who embezzled from Oddfellows

DEADWOOD — A Wyoming woman convicted at trial in March for embezzling thousands of dollars from the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 25 and Independent Order of Odd Fellows Grand Lodge while acting as secretary for the organization was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 4.
In a three-day trial that took place March 16-18, Denise Althea Castor, 66, of Sundance, Wyo., was found guilty of one count of grand theft by embezzlement $5,000-$100,000 (International Order of Odd Fellows, Lodge 25); one count of grand theft $1,000-$2,500 (International Order of Odd Fellows Grand Lodge); and three counts of forgery by a Lawrence County jury.
Castor was a paid employee of the Grand Lodge and a volunteer for Lodge 25 in Spearfish.
Castor was granted a suspended imposition of sentence, placed on three years’ probation and ordered to serve one year in jail per count, with all five counts to run concurrently.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of $1,893.
At trial, Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Brenda Harvey argued that Castor took money from the charitable organizations for her own personal use by writing checks to herself and for her family’s benefit.
According to court documents, the theft from both establishments is alleged to have occurred between the years of 2012 through 2016.
In regard to restitution, Harvey said Strawn determined that Castor does not have the financial ability to make restitution, due to her age and the fact that she is on social security.
