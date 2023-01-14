One vacant L-D school board seat to fill in upcoming election By Jaci Conrad Pearson Black Hills Pioneer Jan 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAD — One Lead-Deadwood School Board seat is up for grabs in the upcoming April 11 election.The vacancy will be created by the expiration of a seat currently held by Amber Diers for a three-year term.Diers said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting that she intends to seek re-election. Lead-Deadwood School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa said all those interested in running for office may start circulating petitions Jan. 27. A petition packet may be picked up at the Lead-Deadwood School District business office beginning that date. Completed petitions must contain at least 20 valid signatures from registered voters and must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 24. Petitions may be returned to the Lead-Deadwood School District Business office. There are 4,898 registered voters in the Lead-Deadwood School District.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lead-deadwood School Board Amber Diers Board Of Education Politics Work Petition Business Office Seat Margie Rantapaa × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan assaulted in Belle FourcheJacobs purchases former Caboose property in WhitewoodChinook Days blows through Spearfish for the 4th timePolice respond to call of despondent individualWoman found dead in SpearfishLouis Tomlinson splits from Eleanor CalderHilary Swank 'loves' being pregnant aged 48Rian Johnson explains Glass Onion's Mona Lisa stuntKylie Jenner 'splits from Travis Scott'Lead woman pleads not guilty to 6th DUI Images CommentedQuintus Franke, Jr. (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
