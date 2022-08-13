One of two Spearfish men sentenced in assault, theft case

DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing assault and grand theft charges pleaded guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges and was sentenced Aug. 4 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Nathanial Blake Baker, 23, was co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 25 with his brother Kaleb John Baker, 18, both of Spearfish and both were originally charged with grand theft, more than $1,000, but less than or equal to $2,500, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
On July 28, Nathanial pleaded guilty to simple assault and petty theft, both Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The grand theft charge was dismissed.
Nathanial was sentenced Aug. 4 to 53 days in jail on each charge, with credit for time served of 53 days per charge and ordered to pay court costs of $193.
According to court documents, on May 4, Lawrence County deputies were dispatched to a possible robbery near the Valley Corner gas station on the corner of Highway 14 and Evans Lane in Spearfish.
The investigation alleged that brothers Kaleb and Nathanial Baker went to their cousin’s house and told him to choose between them and the people he was hanging around. The male victim allegedly saw Kaleb getting into the victim’s pickup and steal a wallet, subwoofer, impact drill, and audio amplifier.
It is further alleged that the victim and Kaleb had an argument and then began fighting. Fists were reportedly thrown, and they ended up wrestling on the ground. Nathanial then kicked both the victim and Kaleb in the head in an attempt to break up the fight. Kaleb allegedly pulled a small handgun out of his sock and pointed it at the victim. The victim alleges the gun was pointed at his head,
Nathanial pushed Kaleb’s arms, holding the gun, down and stopped the altercation.
Before leaving, Kaleb allegedly picked up the victim’s phone, took it with him, and was later messaging the victim from the victim’s own messenger account.
A search warrant was conducted on Kaleb’s vehicle and house. All the stolen items except the wallet, and including the firearm were allegedly found.
Kaleb is additionally charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony carrying a minimum mandatory sentence of five years consecutive to the principle felony, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Kaleb is free on $5,000 cash or surety and is slated to appear in court again Sept. 1
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.