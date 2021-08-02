One killed in 3-motorcycle crash

KEYSTONE — One person died and another person was injured Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles that occurred near Keystone.
Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, just before noon a 63-year-old man on a 2019 Indian Roadmaster was westbound on U.S. Highway 16A when the he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2020 Harley-Davidson The Indian Roadmaster then went into the ditch and struck a 2011 Harley-Davidson Road King, which was unoccupied and parked on the shoulder of the road.
The 63-year-old male driver of the Indian Roadmaster was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 60-year-old male driver of the 2020 Harley-Davidson suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet. The third driver was not injured.
