One dead in Saturday motorcycle crash

STURGIS — A man was killed Saturday morning on west of Hayes.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, just before 11 a.m. 18 miles west of Hayes, a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

