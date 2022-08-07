One dead in Saturday motorcycle crash

STURGIS — A man was killed Saturday morning on west of Hayes.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, just before 11 a.m. 18 miles west of Hayes, a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
At 12:25 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. Highway 14A, two miles southeast of Lead, a 2020 Harley-Davidson FLTRX motorcycle was northbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the vehicle left the roadway, struck the edge of a guardrail and went into the ditch. The 46-year-old male driver was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 12:40 p.m., Saturday at the intersection of Nemo Road and Vanocker Canyon Road, a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Nemo Road when the driver lost control on a curve and crossed the centerline where it collided with an eastbound 2018 Harley-Davidson Ultra Tri Glide. The 66-year-old male driver of the 2016 motorcycle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. He was wearing a helmet. The 78-year-old male driver and the 73-year-old female passenger, both on the Tri Glide motorcycle, were not injured. They were not wearing helmets.
At 8:57 p.m., Saturday within the city limits of Custer, a 2006 Ford Expedition stopped at a stop sign and then turned left onto U.S. Highway 16. It collided with a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle which was westbound on U.S. Highway 16. The 66-year-old female driver of the Expedition was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt. The 60-year-old male driver and the 58-year-old female passenger, both on the motorcycle, each sustained minor injuries and were transported to the Custer hospital. The passenger was wearing a helmet, the driver was not wearing a helmet.
At 2:11 a.m., Sunday, Interstate 90, one mile east of Whitewood, a 2022 Indian motorcycle was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway, entered the median and struck a speed limit sign. The 63-year-old male driver was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was first taken to the Spearfish hospital and later transferred to the Rapid City hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.