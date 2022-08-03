STURGIS — Bibles and religious instruction have been replaced with bikers and vibrant ink at 1056 Main St. Sturgis for the next several weeks.
Fat Cats Tattoo opened this week on Main Street in the building used the other 11 months out of the year by Bethel Church.
Bethel is one of the many Sturgis organizations and businesses that move out for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally because the owners of the buildings return to take over and occupy the space during the Rally.
“They say the church isn’t a building, but I sure do miss having a building,” said Bethel Church Pastor Dusty Hess. “The church is a group of people that do life and worship the Lord together. You can do that anywhere, but it is nice to have a building.”
Bethel’s parishioners showed Sunday they only needed a gathering spot as they worshiped at the Woodland Park Shelter in the Sturgis City Park. There were a few pesky flies, and the wind blew away some of the printed song sheets, but the change of location didn’t seem to lessen the fervor when singing praise songs and worshiping together.
Bethel launched in Sturgis just two years ago and found it difficult to secure a location for worship. Then, they stumbled upon the Main Street building.
“We get cheap rent as long as we’re OK with moving out for the Rally,” Hess said.
The same is true down the block for the Meade County Senior Citizen’s Center Thrift store.
Every year, volunteers move the Thrift Store inventory out a couple weeks prior to the Rally. They occupy the building for a little less than 11 months of the year rent free, said Meade County Senior Citizen’s Center Executive Director Noreen Suniga.
“We pay the utilities and the upkeep of the building, but they allow us to occupy the building with no rent. This allows the senior center to provide this service to the community,” she said.
Additionally, the Thrift Store collaborates with Department of Labor to provide job opportunities for those looking to learn new job skills.
The Thrift Store closed mid-July and won’t reopen until Tuesday, Sept. 6.
During the time of closure, the Senior Center has a loss of income and an increase in expenses, Suniga said. Store items are placed in a storage unit and there is the expense of renting a U-Haul truck to get them to the unit.
Suniga said if anyone would like to donate to help with the expenses they can send a check to the Senior Center at 919 Harley-Davidson Way, Sturgis, SD 57785.
This is the first year that Sports. Adventure. Fun., the new sporting goods store in Sturgis, has had to move out its inventory for the Rally.
“We’re fortunate that we only have to be out three weeks,” said store co-owner Richelle Bruch.
They had to be out of the building by the end of business on July 28 so a T-shift vendor could move in. Bruch has a prime Rally location directly adjacent to Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
“They say taking down is the easy part, but moving back in takes a little more time,” she said.
They have rented a 10-foot by 25-foot storage unit and also have an enclosed trailer with goods from the store.
With fall sports such as soccer and football fast approaching, Bruch said they considered selling from a temporary location during the three weeks they were out of their building.
“But then we would need to buy a temporary vendor license,” she said.
So, instead they put forth a concerted effort and slashed prices in hopes of getting locals the sports equipment they needed before moving out.
“We had quite a few people come in. We know everybody loves a good sale,” Bruch said.
Dustin White and his wife, Elizabeth, were on the home stretch of cleaning out their business White Canvas Art Studio at 1060 Main Street on Saturday. The people renting the building to sell T-shirts during the Rally were scheduled to move in Sunday.
White Canvas Art will only have to be out for two weeks and are scheduled to move back in on Aug. 15.
The Whites had remained open at their Main Street location for the past two years during the Rally, but soon realized they didn’t have the inventory rallygoers wanted.
“People don’t buy the stuff that we have. We don’t have the Rally gear they’re looking for,” Dustin White said. “Last year we were open 16 days straight for 16 to 18 hours a day. It just didn’t pay.”
It took the Whites about two weeks to get everything out of the building this year.
“It’s not a fun time, but we’re re-doing the entire store, so moving everything out is allowing us to come back in and kind of re-imagine our space. It’s a benefit this year, but I’m not sure about next year,” he said.
