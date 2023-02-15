BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commissioners have been working over the last several years to fix bridges in poor condition.
Structure number 10-537-255 on Old Highway 212 will be replaced in the coming years.
The estimated cost of the replacement is $977,000, which will be 100% funded by a grant from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
“It might be a couple of years yet before we are actually out there and doing the construction,” said Doug Kinniburgh, local government assistance for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. “It depends on the type and size of bridge, but, on average, we usually look at a four year plan from concept to construction.”
“That includes doing planning, engineering, and environmental clearance,” he continued. “For the construction, we try to time that for our best bidding climate where contractors have some availability.”
Kinniburgh explained that many locally owned structures are in poor condition, such as the bridge to be replaced on Old Highway 212.
“One out of four of our locally owned structures (in South Dakota) is considered to be in poor condition. Almost 1,000 locally owned bridges are eligible for replacement,” Kinniburgh said.
However, this “poor condition” score does not mean that the bridge isn’t safe for travel.
“As the bridge inspectors check these bridges, they make adjustments on what they feel are safe movements across the bridge,” Kinniburgh explained. “We then get the local government to post those limits. As long as they (patrons) adhere to those limits, the bridges are safe to drive across.”
“Butte County has been very active in participating in our state bridge replacement program and our preservation program,” said Kinniburgh. “They are doing a pretty good job considering their resources available. They are being proactive and addressing what they can.”
